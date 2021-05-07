For 33 years, art lovers have been climbing the daunting staircase up to Etherton Gallery, perched high on the second floor of downtown’s historic Oddfellow Hall.
Proprietor Terry Etherton is ending his more than three-decade run in downtown and moving to a one-story building at 341 S. Convent St. in Barrio Viejo.
“The building was sold,” Etherton says of the current place. “It was time to move on. It’s a cool space. This is our 40th anniversary year. It’s a good time to make a move.”
Etherton opened his first gallery in a retail space on Sixth Street near Fourth Avenue; he stayed there for seven years before setting down roots in the Odd Fellows building.
“I was looking around over the years at other spaces,” he says, especially ones that could accommodate wheelchairs. The Convent space handily fits that bill with an accessible ramp; it also provides ample parking.
Etherton is thrilled that the new space was specifically built for art: it held the massive art collection of the late Bill Small. A newspaperman who owned the Tucson Citizen and, briefly, the Arizona Daily Star, Small had a passion for contemporary art; he became a patron to many Tucson artists, buying their works but insisting they never let on that he did.
“I knew Bill Small and I love that the legacy is being passed on,” Etherton says.
Small’s architect son William designed his father’s lair in 1987, creating soaring skylights and concrete floors that somehow fit right in with the neighborhood’s 19th-century Sonoran adobes. The space has had various tenants over the years, housing an art gallery and then an architectural practice.
The owners, siblings Don and Betsy Rollings, are the children of the late Kelly Rollings, once the king of barrio real estate. Kelly also ran an art gallery in the neighborhood and he and Etherton were friends.
“We got along,” he says, and Kelly’s kids invited him to consider the Convent space for his gallery. “They want me there,” Terry says with a smile. “They’ve been great.”
The buyer of the Odd Fellows is the controversial developer Ross Rulney, who bought the Benedictine Monastery on Country Club and more recently acquired the Rincon Market building on Sixth Street. He’s lined up Delta, a new restaurant created by the owners of The Parish eatery, to take over the first floor in the space occupied for 10 years by Janos Wilder’s DOWNTOWN Kitchen + Cocktails. It closed last fall but survives as a to-go business, operated at The Carriage House near Odd Fellows.
Etherton’s two current photo shows will be a bridge between the two galleries, wrapping up in the old place on May 22 and doing a soft opening in Barrio Viejo, by appointment only, on June 1.
Sales
Serenity Holdings III, LLC purchased 31,471 square feet of office space located at 4555 and 4585 E. Speedway Blvd., and 1111, 1145, 1201, 1209, 1217 1225, 1231 N. Venice Ave. in Tucson. The Brown Mackie College Campus was purchased from Eugene Pamfiloff and Erena Pamfiloff for $3,650,000. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled this transaction. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Office Specialist represented the seller; Paul Hooker, Principal, and Industrial Specialist, represented the buyer.
Dias Revocable Trust, LLC purchased an 11,339-square-foot industrial building located at 4955 N. Shamrock Pl. in Tucson. The office/manufacturing property was purchased from Kash Property Management, Inc., for $1,375,000. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Mark Irvin with Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC, represented the buyer.
TAC13 Investments, LLC purchased a 17,360-square-foot industrial building located at 3512 and 3520 S. Dodge Blvd. in Tucson. The flex, light manufacturing property was purchased from Gerald A. and Irma Schuchardt for $1,352,000. Stephen D. Cohen, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Alan Moore with Chapman Lindsey Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the buyer.
Shakin Mendelsohn 2004 Trust purchased 9,250 square feet of multifamily space located at 3521 N. Flowing Wells Rd. in Tucson. Flowing Wells Apartments, a 14-unit property, was purchased from AZDA, LLC for $1,080,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Equilibrium Villas, LLC purchased 5,880 square feet of multifamily space located at 2432 N. Balboa Ave. in Tucson. Balboa Apartments, a 14-unit property, was purchased from Tuzona One, A Family Trust, for $700,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Serrato Corporation purchased a 4,865-square-foot office building, located at 3443 E. Fort Lowell Rd. in Tucson, from 3443 Ft. Lowell, LLC for $585,000. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
TLC Solar Ventures, LLC purchased 5,862 square feet of industrial space located in Silverlake Industrial Park, 945 W. Silverlake Rd. in Tucson. The industrial property was purchased from Silverlake Properties, LLC for $510,000. Net Zero Solar will occupy the 5,862 square foot office/warehouse building for their solar contracting operation. Stephen D. Cohen, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Mike Hennessy with Burris, Hennessy & Co., represented the seller.
Leases
CGI Federal, Inc. renewed their lease with 1510na, LLC for 50,000 square feet of office space located in Gateway Business Park, 7333 E. Rosewood St. in Tucson. Greg Furrier, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction.
United Healthcare Services, Inc. leased 17,967 square feet of retail space from Grant / Swan Center, LLC, located at 4730 E. Grant Rd, in Tucson. Greg Furrier and Dave Hammack, Principals, and Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Timothy Hurley with Kidder Mathews, represented the tenant.
City Electric Supply Company leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space from Tin Cup Properties, LLC, located in Research Plaza, 1671 S. Research Loop, Suite 145 in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Sa Cadira Arizona, LLC leased 5,048 square feet of industrial space from JDLH Investments, LLC, located at 3755 E. 43rd Pl. in Tucson. Stephen D. Cohen, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc. leased 3,525 square feet of retail space from LHJD Investments, LLC, located at 3518 Canyon de Flores, Suite A in Sierra Vista, AZ. Greg Furrier and Stephen D. Cohen, Principals with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Worldpoly, an Australian-based company, leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space from Tic Tac Properties, LLC, in the Tucson Industrial Center, 4151 E. Tennessee St., Suite 226 in Tucson. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, Commercial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Roses and More leased 2,200 square feet of retail space from Monterey Village, LLC, located in Monterey Village, 6170 E. Speedway Blvd. in Tucson. Greg Furrier, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Jeramy Price with Volk Company, represented the tenant.
Southern Arizona Maintenance Service, LLC renewed their lease with Costa Verde Investments, LLC for 1,500 square feet of commercial space located in Romero-Prince Business Park, 3538 N. Romero Rd., Suites 136 and 142 in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.