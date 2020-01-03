The Rio Nuevo Board last month advanced a $38 million plan by Opwest Partners to revitalize the 23-story tower at 1 S. Church Ave. into a hotel and offices.
Opwest Partners’ project would convert eight lower floors into a hotel with about 150 rooms, 1,500 square feet of meeting space, a 4,000-square-foot restaurant and a fitness center. Floors 11 through 23 would remain office space.
Tyler Kent with Opwest said the development is expected to bring in $1.6 million in annual tax revenue in years 4 through 9 and reach $1.9 million in year 10. After year 10, that revenue is projected to reach $2 million per year.
The proposal was unanimously approved by the Rio Nuevo Board subject to the executive officers’ approval of the pending financial analysis.
Opwest Partners is an investment and development firm with expertise in mixed-use, hospitality, resort, residential, entertainment, office, retail and recreational properties.
The Rio Nuevo Board also voted to move forward with plans to support the development of a block of East Congress Street that includes the former Chicago Music Store and the former Wig-O-Rama.
Patricia Schwabe of Peach Properties and Marcel Dabdoub unveiled plans that divide the nearly 28,000 square feet of available space along the block into several smaller businesses including a bakery, restaurant and bar, plant shop, record store and a potential new location for Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange that would include a bar and cafe. The entire second floor of the building, and part of the Gus Taylor building at 128 E. Congress, will be converted into “The L,” a 13,000 square-foot coworking space.
The effort is part of the Congress Street Activation Project, a $1.5 million plan to attract new businesses into vacant downtown storefronts along Congress.
Sales and Leases
Grant Clover Commons, LLC purchased 74,134 square feet of industrial space located at the southeast corner of the Grant Road interchange with Interstate 10 from Sloat Family Partnership, LLLP for $6.7 million. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR principals handled the transaction. Stephen D. Cohen and Russell W. Hall, SIOR, GSCS, represented the seller. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, represented the buyer.
Linda Vista Luxury Rentals, LLC purchased 9.76 acres of vacant land located in Oracle Vista Centre, 9645 to 9781 N. Oracle Road. The proposed multifamily and office parcel was purchased from Oracle Vista, Inc. for $2.6 million. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Vistoso 15, LLC purchased 15.20 acres of industrial land located at 2105 to 2157 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. from Innovation Commerce Campus, LLC. for $1.2 million. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller. Michael Shiner with CXT Realty, LLC, represented the buyer.
Mountain Vista Unitarian Universalist Congregation purchased 9,478 square feet of retail space located at 3235 W. Orange Grove Road from Antigua de Mexico, Inc. Rob Tomlinson with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer. John G. Yarborough with Romano Real Estate Corporation represented the seller.
La Cholla Family Medicine renewed its lease for 12,017 square feet of medical office space located in La Cholla Medical Plaza, 6130 N. La Cholla Blvd., Ste. 100, from HCPI / Utah, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord.
Denny’s leased a 5,000-square-foot restaurant property in the Steam Pump Village Shopping Center, 11107 N. Oracle Road. Greg Furrier and Aaron LaPrise with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Mark Bramlett with Cushman & Wakefield, Phoenix represented the tenant.
Pho Ngan Vietnamese Restaurant leased 2,310 square feet of retail space located in Crossroads East Shopping Center, 4951 E. Grant Road, Ste. 119, from Charlotte M. Machado Trust & J&C Macado Trust. Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Jason Wong with Crestline Properties, LC, represented the tenant.
Resolute Door Services, LLC leased 1,746 square feet of industrial space in South Dodge Business Center, 3250 S. Dodge Blvd., Suite 5 in Tucson, from Presson Corporation. Principal Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Ginger’s Peculiar leased 1,430 square feet of retail space located at 4664 E. Speedway Blvd. from RAME Family, LLC. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Motive Energy, Inc. leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space in South Dodge Business Center, 3240 S. Dodge Blvd., Ste. 4, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
520 Estate Things, LLC leased 1,349 square feet of industrial space in South Dodge Business Center, 3230 S. Dodge Blvd., Ste. 7, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Beyond Painting, LLC leased 1,240 square feet of industrial space in Clairemont Plaza, 1684 S. Research Loop, Ste. 524, from Clairemont Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Gordon Wagner with NAI Horizon, Tucson represented the tenant.
Trinity Air Medical, Inc. leased 900 square feet of industrial space in South Dodge Business Center, 3621 E. 44th St., Ste. 6, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
The Day Family Trust bought 6.78 Acres at 6360 S. Tucson Blvd. from GC Brown Developers, Inc. for $738,000. Gordon Wagner and Dave Dutson with NAI Horizon handled the transaction.
SPENGA FITNESS leased 4,533 square feet at the Oracle Crossings Shopping Center, located at 7621 N. Oracle Road. Ben Craney and Jayme Fabe with NAI Horizon handled the transaction.
Optical Systems Design, LLC leased 1,251 square feet at 6083 E. Grant Road. Andrew Sternberg and Gordon Wagner handled the transaction.
Atlantic Home Health Care leased 2,870 square feet at 1605 to 1611 N. Wilmot Rorad. Andrew Sternberg handled the transaction.
Laughton and Laughton, PLLC leased 1,415 square feet at 2910 N. Swan Road. Phil Skillings, Andrew Sternberg and Ben Craney represented the landlord. Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant.