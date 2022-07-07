Flint Development, a commercial real estate developer based in Kansas City, purchased 129 acres from an affiliate of Crown West Land Group within the Crossroads at Gladden development located at Tangerine Road and Interstate 10. Flint plans to immediately develop the Southern Arizona Logistics center to include over 1.7 million square feet of industrial space, with the first two buildings totaling nearly 1 million square feet.
The $22 million deal, one of the largest industrial real estate deals in Marana, was brokered by Tim Healy of CBRE’s Tucson office.
The remaining 143 acres of Crossroads predominately fronts Tangerine Road and is planned for a mix of industrial, retail, and commercial uses expected to be developed in the next 24 months. The plan includes industrial developments with over 1,500,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution uses on 104 acres; 12 acres for planned retail, commercial, and lodging uses in a contiguous shopping center; and 28 acres for a single “big-box” store location with more than 150,000 square feet offering both dry goods and grocery.
SALES
Rancho California Centre purchased Lots 24, 25 and 26 at Southpointe in Tucson, totaling 6.16 acres of land. Rancho California Centre is planning to build two speculative industrial buildings of 118,500 and 60,500 square feet. Lot 24 was sold by Southpointe Partners, LLC, for $195,000, and was represented by Jesse Blum, Principal, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR. Lot 25 was sold by David B Lashbrook and Eliott Properties LLC, for $245,000, and was represented by Michael Hennessy with Burris, Hennessy & Co. Lot 26 was sold by Thai V Tran and Thanh T Tran, JT/RS, for $240,000, and was represented by Esther Empens with Tierra Antigua Realty. Rancho California Centre was represented in this transaction by Stephen D. Cohen, Principal, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, who will be working on the leasing of these new buildings.
Schnitzer Properties, LLC purchased a total of 7.49 acres of land at 6160 and 6380 S. Country Club Rd. in Tucson. 3.24 acres at 6160 S. Country Club Rd. were purchased from Bilby-Country Club, LLC for $470,199. 2.83 acres at 6380 S. Country Club Rd. were purchased from 6380 South Country Club, LLC for $402,386. 1.42 acres at 6380 S. Country Club Rd. were purchased from Mosey 1, LLC and Deb-Bar Investments, LLC for $202,922. Industrial specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled these transactions. The sellers were represented by Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal. Schnitzer Properties, LLC was represented by Jesse Blum, Principal.
Taco Bell purchased a land parcel located at Highway 92 and Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista, AZ. The retail zoned property was purchased from Miller/Kelliher Trusts. Aaron LaPrise, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Gwenna R. Cormier & Gabriel L. Rios purchased former location of Churches of Christ in Christian Union at 2741 N. Dodge Blvd., in Tucson. The 4,362-square-foot church was purchased from Churches of Christ in Christian Union for $325,000. Rob Tomlinson, Principal, Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Villa Delano Partners, LLC purchased a 28,690-square-foot multifamily facility located at 123 W. Delano St. in Tucson. Villa Delano Apartments, a 32-unit investment property, was purchased from 123 Delano LLC for $4,850,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Joey Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
SimonCRE CSH III LLC purchased 14.84 acres of industrial land at Vacant Land, I-10 & Twin Peaks Rd. in Marana, from Robert Lee Conser, Gregory Paul Conser & Madelyn Patrice Conser Trust for $1,720,000. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Ali Garaawey & Amjad Aburahma leased 2,250 square feet of retail space at 5839 E. Speedway Blvd. in Tucson, from El Ganado Limited Partnership. Greg Furrier, Principal, Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
STAT Overnight Delivery LLC leased 1,440 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place, 1870 W. Prince Rd., Suite 28 in Tucson, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Stewart Flowers with Dollar Flowers Realty Partners, represented the tenant.
Neltrek Evolution, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 5301 E. Speedway Blvd. in Tucson, from H.L.F. Properties, Inc. The space will be used for selling electric bicycles, scooters, and related services, and serve as a wheel’s showroom. Andy Seleznov, CCIM, Retail Specialist, and Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
RX2 Restoration, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at South Dodge Business Center, 3230 S. Dodge Blvd., Suite 5 in Tucson, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
AZ Professional Services, LLC & AZ Systems, LLC renewed their lease with Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC for 1,129 square feet of industrial space at Midpoint Business Plaza, 3949 E. 29th St., Suite 706 in Tucson. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, Andrew Keim, and Molly Mary Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Edward D Jones & Co. LP, dba Edward Jones, renewed their lease for 912 square feet of office space, located in El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Place, Suite F-646 in Tucson, with El Dorado Ventures, LLC. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Ralph’s Transfer, Inc., dba Ralph’s Moving and Storage, leased 60,000 square feet of industrial space, located at 6760 S. Lisa Frank Ave. in Tucson, from Greenbean Investments LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, SIOR; Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Mark Irvin, with Mark Irvin Commercial Real Estate Services, LLC, represented the tenant.
Assure Healthcare Group of Arizona, LLC leased 3,886 square feet of office space from Giaconda 205 Partners, LLC, located in Giaconda East, 205 W. Giaconda Way, Suite 145 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in the transaction. Esther Empens, with Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the tenant.
Starbucks Corporation leased 2,400 square feet of retail space at Eastpoint Marketplace, 6960 E. 22nd St. in Tucson, from 22 Lattes, LLC & 8195 N. Oracle Rd, LLC. Greg Furrier, Principal, Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Rapid Restoration and Construction LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place Business Center, 1870 W. Prince Rd., Suite 55 in Tucson, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Ni Hao Tea leased 1,038 square feet of retail space at Campbell Plaza, 2990 N. Campbell Ave., Suite 110 in Tucson, from Panda Express, INC. Greg Furrier, Principal, Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. Jesse Peron with CBRE, Tucson, represented the landlord.
Advanced Recovery Specialists leased 835 square feet of office space from WestGrant Investors, LLC., located in West Grant Centre, 1955 W. Grant Rd., Suite 149 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
LEASES
Highland Valley Partners LLC renewed their lease with SN Investment Properties, LLC for 67,500 square feet of industrial space, at Medina Business Park, 2201 E. Medina Rd., Suite 1 A/C/D/E in Tucson. Jesse Blum, Principal, and Alexandra Demeroutis, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction.
Manufacturing Machining Services LLC renewed their lease with Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC for 11,218 square feet of industrial space at Clairemont Plaza, 1668 S. Research Loop, Suite 360 in Tucson. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
And Go Concepts, LLC, dba Salad and Go, negotiated a 20-year ground lease with Kolb Slaw, LLC & 8195 N. Oracle Road, LLC, for 12,300 square feet of retail land located at 1302 S. Kolb Rd., within Eastpoint Marketplace Shopping Center in Tucson. Greg Furrier and Dave Hammack, Principals, and Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Oak Street Health MSO, LLC, leased 10,387 square feet of retail space from MROF I SPE I-Rolling Hills, LLC, located in Rolling Hills Shopping Center, 7036 E. Golf Links Rd., Suite 150 in Tucson. Dave Hammack and Greg Furrier, Principals, and Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Ty Brewster, with LocateAI Realty, Inc., Phoenix, represented the tenant.
Karam Pump & Supply, Inc. leased 7,000 square feet of industrial space from Daveck Properties, LLC, located at 3791 N. Highway Dr. in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
The Dwyer Group, Inc, who operates Mr. Rooter, leased 6,200 square feet of industrial space at 4030 E. Michigan St., in Tucson, from Mark Anderson & Jie Yang. Stephen D. Cohen, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Michael Coretz with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson LLC, represented the tenant.
Stat-Med, Inc. leased 2,489 square feet of industrial space from Eastside Center, LLC, located in Eastside Research Commerce Center, 1642 S. Research Loop, Suite 110-120 in Tucson. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Tim Healy with CBRE, Tucson, represented the tenant.
Immanuel Hospice, Inc. leased 2,411 square feet of office space located in Ina Corporate Center, 3275 W. Ina Rd., Suite 115 in Tucson, from CALDOR Investments of Arizona, LLC. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in the transaction. Timothy Whipple, with HUB Commercial, LLC, represented the tenant.
Louie’s Lounge leased 2,350 square feet of retail space at Parkview Place, 8060 E. 22nd St., Suite 118 in Tucson, from 8060 E 22nd St LLC. Greg Furrier, Principal, Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. David Dutson with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the tenant.
Vector Fire Technology, Inc. renewed their lease with Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC for 2,120 square feet of industrial space at South Dodge Business Center, 3250 S. Dodge Blvd., Suite 9, 11, & 12 in Tucson. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, Andrew Keim, and Molly Mary Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Charles Ryan, dba Chariot Italian Bistro, renewed their lease with Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC for 2,100 square feet of retail space at Midpoint Business Plaza, 1835 S. Alvernon Way, Suite 207 in Tucson. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, Andrew Keim, and Molly Mary Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Bella Luna Beverages LLC renewed their lease with Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC for 1,800 square feet of industrial space at South Dodge Business Center, 3601 E. 44th St., Suite 106 in Tucson. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, Andrew Keim, and Molly Mary Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Logan Family Health LLC leased 1,680 square feet of office space at 3444 N. Country Club Rd., Suite 120 in Tucson, from 3438/3444 CC, LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. Chad Kouts with Jump Ventures, Inc., represented the landlord.
Just Churros leased 1,304 square feet of restaurant space from Dev Properties, LLC, located in Oracle Wetmore Shopping Center, at the southeast corner of Oracle/Wetmore in Tucson. Aaron LaPrise, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
United Builders, LLC, dba Patriot 3 General Contractors, renewed their lease with Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC for 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Commerce Plaza, 245 S. Plumer Ave., Suite 25 in Tucson. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, Andrew Keim, and Molly Mary Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Pima Solar, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Commerce Plaza, 245 S. Plumer Ave., Suite 28 in Tucson, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Agents with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled this transaction. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists represented the landlord. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist, represented the tenant.
Harp Concepts LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place Business Center, 1870 W. Prince Rd., Suite 54 in Tucson, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Tile Star LLC, dba Grout Medic of Tucson, leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place Business Center, 1870 W. Prince Rd., Suite E-57 in Tucson, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Eric and Kerri Akers, dba Golden Brush Painting, LLC renewed their lease with Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC for 1,180 square feet of industrial space at Midpoint Business Plaza, 3933 E. 29th St, Suite 507 in Tucson. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, Andrew Keim, and Molly Mary Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Soothing Touch, LLC leased 1,169 square feet of office space from Swan Court, LLC, located in Swan Court, 7290 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 142 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Tricord Engineering, LLC leased 1,015 square feet of office space from Swan Court, LLC, located in Swan Court, 7290 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 148 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert and Ryan McGregor, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.