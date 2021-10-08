On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Tucson City Council and Mayor voted unanimously to establish an urban overlay district on Broadway Blvd. between Euclid and Country Club roads. The so-called Sunshine Mile Overlay is a project supported by downtown developer Rio Nuevo, and would lead to new spaces like shops and restaurants developed in the area.
“No changes are proposed to the existing zoning on parcels within the overlay district,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said at the council meeting. “The urban overlay district provides an optional zoning tool that provides regulatory flexibility for projects meeting certain requirements of the Sunset Mile vision.”
According to Rio Nuevo, the overlay zone will lead to more development, historic preservation and overall opportunities in the area. In preparing for the overlay district, Rio Nuevo has acquired nearly 40 properties along Broadway, including Friedman Block and Solot Plaza.
During the council meeting, community members expressed concern over housing access and affordability, gentrification, and parking in the district.
As part of working toward the overlay, Rio Nuevo is spending up to $2 million to move seven historic bungalows on Broadway. The spaces cleared up by these moved buildings are planned to be used for restaurants, retail and business.
The developer plans to spend a total of $3 million of the Sunshine Mile project, with an estimated completion date of 2023. For more information, including maps and community input, visit rionuevo.org/project/
sunshine-mile-2
SALES
North Santa Rosa, LLC purchased 9,152 square feet of multifamily space located at 1623-1641 N. Santa Rosa Ave. in Tucson. Santa Rosa Apartments, an 8-unit complex, was purchased from BRInc Financial, LLC for $1,070,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Steve Freeman and Laura Freeman purchased 2,770 square feet of multifamily space located at 120 E. 33rd St. in Tucson. Studios on 33rd Street, a 10-unit apartment complex, was purchased from OF Management, LLC for $595,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Ventana Canyon Investments, LLC, purchased 5,832 square feet of multifamily space located at 3449, 3471, 3473 N. Geronimo Ave. and 350 E. Yavapai Rd. in Tucson. Brick Homes of Geronimo, a 12-unit apartment complex, was purchased from BRInc Financial, LLC, for $1,070,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Biggan Properties, LLC purchased a 2,083-square-foot office building located in Old Farm Executive Park, 6019 E. Grant Rd., Lot 73 in Tucson. The single-tenant office property was purchased from Fox Hollow Enterprises, LLC, for $387,500. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Joseph Nehls, with Sunvest Commercial, Inc., represented the buyer.
TUCSON ABI, LLC purchased 2,200 square feet of office space at 3360 N. Country Club Road in Tucson, from the 1031 Exchange Company LLC/Partheni Enterprises, LLC for $342,000. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Gary Andros with Andros Properties, represented the seller.
LEASES
The Pain Center of Arizona, PC, renewed their lease with St. Mary’s MOB, LLC, for 5,027 square feet of medical office space located in St. Mary’s Medical Plaza II, 1704 W. Anklam Rd., Suite 109 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Brett Interiors, Inc. leased 2,923 square feet of industrial space at Palo Verde Business Center, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road, Suite 106 in Tucson, from Palo Verde Trust Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, Principal, SIOR, CCIM, Paul Hooker, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Tim Healy with CBRE, Tucson, represented the tenant.
Total Care Connections, Inc., renewed their lease with Coronado Tower Tucson, LLC, for 2,371 square feet of office space located at 17 W. Wetmore Rd., Suite 100 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Houghton Meat Market leased a 2,200-square-foot, freestanding building from Little Group, LLC, located at 10275 E. 22nd St., on the northwest corner of 22nd St. and Houghton Rd. in Tucson. Aaron LaPrise, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Skip Garcia, Jr., with Equity Partners Realty, LLC, represented the tenant.
Hospice of the West, LLC leased 2,023 square feet of office space from WCCP Rosemont, LLC, RPI Williams Circle, LLC, and PEA Williams Circle LLC, located at Williams Centre, 5255 E. Williams Circle, Suite 4100 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. Philip Skillings with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the landlord.
Dolan Restoration & Construction leased 1,440 square feet of industrial space at Exchange Place, 1870 W. Prince Road, Suite 27 in Tucson, from Exchange Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
High Desert Woodcraft, LLC leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space at Dodge Business Center, 3240 S. Dodge Blvd., Suite 9 in Tucson, from Dodge Business Plaza Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, Principal, SIOR, CCIM, Industrial Specialist, Paul Hooker, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Tyler LaBelle with Harvey Mordka Realty, represented the tenant.
Kickass Coatings leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Town Central Business Park, 4919 E. 29th St in Tucson, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, Principal, SIOR, CCIM, Paul Hooker, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Helping Hands Counseling LLC leased 195 square feet of office space at Ruthrauff Commerce Center, 2410 W. Ruthrauff Road, Suite 100V in Tucson, from Ruthrauff Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, Principal, SIOR, CCIM, Paul Hooker, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.