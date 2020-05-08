CBRE Group, Inc. recently announced the completion of two property transactions in Tucson, each totalling $1.8 million.
El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center, Inc. purchased a 30,600-square-foot retail property located in an opportunity zone at 3655 E. Grant Road. The two-story bank has operated as a bank branch since 1968, and the new owners plan to operate a community healthcare center.
Pyramid Federal Credit Union also purchased an 18,975-square-foot office building located at 4611 E. Broadway Blvd. from Santo Thomas Partners, LLP. The two-story property, built in 1979, sits on 1.13 acres, with 122 parking spaces and signage along Broadway Boulevard. The buyer plans to renovate the property to serve as its administrative headquarters with some branch activities.
Nancy McClure with CBRE, Tucson represented the buyers.
Sales and Leases
McKat Ventures, LLC purchased a 1,600-square-foot, freestanding medical office located at 165 W. Ajo Way. David Blanchette with NAI Horizon represented the seller. Rob Lamb with Long Realty represented the buyer.
Arc Health and Wellness, LLC leased 1,648 square feet at Orange Grove Medical, located at 1925 W. Orange Grove Road. Phil Skillings and Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon represented the landlord. Sam Sufi with CBRE Tucson represented the tenant.
MCXXM, LLX purchased a 3,182-square-foot freestanding building located at 760 W. Valencia Road. Scott Soelter and Jayme Fabe with NAI Horizon represented the seller. Gary TIndle with LRA Real Estate Group represented the buyer.
STRR Investments, LLC purchased a commercial pad in Marana Main Street, located at the southwest corner of West Marana Road and Interstate 10. Ben Craney and Scott Soelter with NAI Horizon handled the transaction.
Tullia Salon leased 1,200 square feet located at Grant Plaza, 3514 E. Grant Road. Gordon Wagner and Dave Dutson with NAI Horizon represented the landlord. Debbie Heslop with Volk Company represented the tenant.
Southern Defense Security, PLLC leased 989 square feet of office space located at 4400 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. 714, from 4400 Broadway, LLC. Michael Gross of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. represented the landlord.
Painted Sky Healthcare, Inc. dba: Agape Hospice leased 3,818 square feet of office space located at 4400 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. 400 from 4400 Broadway, LLC. Michael Gross of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. represented the landlord. Joe Nehls of Sunwest Commercial, Inc. represented the tenant.
Prince Road Associates, LLC purchased Old Vail Plaza, a 7,200-square-foot retail center located at 10235 E. Old Vail Road from OVP Lot 10, LLC for $2,825,000. Dave Hammack from Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer. Mark Ruble and Jaime Medress with Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller.
Pyramid Federal Credit Union purchased a 17,901-square-foot office building located at 4911 E. Broadway Blvd. from Santo Tomas Partners, LLP for $1,8 million. Richard M. Kleiner and Brandon Rodgers with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Nancy McClure with CBRE represented the buyer.
Sunset Capital Partners, LLC purchased Carlton Apartments, a 27,066-square-foot, 36-unit multifamily property located at 4363 E. Second St. from RBC Apartments, LLC for $1,625,000. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Equilibrium Garden Park II, LLC purchased Casa Lagra, a 13,440-square-foot, 36-unit apartment complex located at 6590 E. Golf Links Road from 1990 Bennet Revocable Trust for $1,440,000. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Nicholas Tomko with Equilibrium Realty, LLC represented the buyer.
AZDA, LLC purchased Flowing Wells Apartments, an 8,500-square-foot complex located at 3521 N. Flowing Wells ROad, from Flowing Wells Apartments, LP for $960,000. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
SW Sun Control Shade Systems purchased two warehouse buildings totaling 11,195 square feet of industrial space located at 841 E. 47th St. and 851 E. 47th St. from Walter L. Pearson and Jill D. Pearson, trustees of the Walter L. and Jill D. Pearson Trust, for $740,000. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
AIM Wealth Partners, LLC purchased a 3,003-square-foot office building located at 2850 N. Swan Road, Ste. 120, from Fleischman Building, LLC for $510,510. Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. David Montijo with CBRE, Inc. represented the buyer.
Tucson Center for Women and Children, Inc. dba: Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse purchased a 3,870-square-foot office building located at 4455 E. Fifth St. from Mama’s Hawaiian BBQ, Inc. for $485,000. Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer. Michael Gross with Tucson Realty & Trust Co. represented the seller.
LPSB Investments, LLC purchased 1,988 square feet of industrial space located at 115 and 129 E. Plata St. from Tucson Plata, LLC for $325,000. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. David Carroll with Romano Real Estate Corporation represented the buyer.
Middlefork RV Resort purchased 3,780 square feet of industrial space located at 2405 and 2411 W. Wetmore Road from Sulpro, LLC for $265,000. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller.
Vinicius Ribeiro Da Cruz and Vitor Ribeiro Da Cruz purchased 2,710 square feet of retail space from Ernie’s British Cars, Parts and Service, Inc., located at 1121 and 1207 W. Wetmore Road for $212,500. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller.
Amigo Arizona Properties, LLC purchased a 2,550-square-foot retail building located at 4300 to 4304 S. Sixth Ave. from Blanca Julia Bray for $157,500. Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Frank Arrotta with Tucson Realty & Trust Co. represented the buyer.
Independent Electric Supply, Inc. leased 44,592 square feet of industrial space located at 777 E. MacArthur Circle from MacArthur Investments, LLC. Brandon Rodgers with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Mike Parker with CBRE, Phoenix represented the tenant.
Mahr, Inc. leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space in Grant Road Commons, 975 W. Grant Road, Ste. 105 from Sundance Property Management, LLC. Paul Hooker with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Michael Coretz with Commercial Real Estate Group of Tucson LLC, represented the tenant.
Arizona Medcorp, Inc. leased 2,966 square feet of medical office space in St. Mary’s Medical Pavilion, 1707 W. St. Mary’s Road, from PMB Tucson, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Shaun Rudgear with West USA Realty, Scottsdale, represented the tenant.