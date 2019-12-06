The Pascua Yaqui Tribe, alongside Casino Del Sol, recently cut the ribbon on a new hotel—the Estrella at Casino del Sol.
The grand opening signifies the completion of Casino Del Sol’s large-scale hospitality project that also includes a new 73-space RV park, an expansion of the meeting space at Casino Del Sol and a new event center called the Sunset Room at its sister property, Casino of the Sun.
The general contractor for the project was McCarthy Building Companies. The architect was Cuningham Group.
The hotel has six floors and 151 rooms, sits on 2.2 acres of land adjacent to Casino Del Sol and is connected to the casino with a covered walkway.On site is an outdoor pool patio, poolside bar and a 100-foot water slide.
Sales and Leases
Cornerstone Electra Properties, LLC purchased 1.50 acres of vacant land located in Swan Industrial Park, 4567 E. Eco Industrial Place, from Swan Industrial, LLC and Kazolt, LLC. for $96,255. Paul Hooker with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. John Hamner and Julian Willetts with RE/MAX Excalibur represented the buyer.
Windwalker Woodworks, LLC leased 5,551 square feet of industrial space in Butterfield Technology Center, 4775 S. Butterfield Drive, Ste.175 from Butterfield Technology Center, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, and Andrew Seleznov with Larsen Baker, LLC handled the transaction.
Sequoia Spas & Saunas, Inc. leased 2,706 square feet of industrial space in Palo Verde Business Center, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road from Palo Verde Trust Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Secure Lane, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space located in South Dodge Business Center, 3220 S. Dodge Blvd., Ste.8, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Spreading Threads Clothing Bank leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space in Exchange Place Business Center, 1870 W. Prince Road, Ste.E-54, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Esther Empens with Tierra Antigua Realty represented the tenant.
Papa’s Barber Shop leased 1,150 square feet of retail space located in Eastpoint Marketplace on the southwest corner of East 22nd St. and South Kolb Road from Eastpoint Kolb Investors, LLC. Greg Furrier with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.