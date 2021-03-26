Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block has agreed to provide office space to the Arizona Theatre Company at the museum’s newly renovated Alameda Street property—the Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education.
Representatives from the theatre company said they plan to lease offices and share reception, education and meeting spaces in the renovated property starting in April.
“We’re excited about the synergy that we’ll have at the Tucson Museum of Art and look forward to using our spaces more effectively,” ATC managing director Geri Wright said. “With luck, support and some bold strategic moves, ATC will come out of this pandemic stronger than before.”
For nearly 15 years, ATC staff have based their business operations out of the historic Glenwood Hotel near the Temple of Music and Art. However, the company was forced to reduce its staff while having others work from home due to the pandemic. To stay economically viable, ATC sold the Glenwood building and restructured the company.
The theatre’s box office, costume shop and production offices will be located at the Temple and Scene Shop, while business, development, marketing and education staff will be headquartered at TMA.
“TMA has a long-standing relationship with ATC, and a shared history in the Temple of Music and Art where the museum’s first public gallery was located,” TMA CEO Jeremy Mikolajczak said. “Arts organizations have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and when we work together, we ensure the survival of Southern Arizona’s vibrant creative landscape.”
Sales
Metro Tucson Living SPE, LLC purchased a 129,389-square-foot, multifamily complex located at 3985 N. Stone Ave. in Tucson. The Villas at Roger Road, a 232-unit apartment property, was purchased from Equilibrium Villas, LLC for $19,000,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
AZCOMS, LLC purchased a 140,000-square-foot industrial building located at 5120 S. Julian Dr. in Tucson. The industrial warehouse property, located on 12.71 acres near Palo Verde Rd. and Interstate 10, was purchased from Warehouseone, LLC for $6,125,000. The building will be occupied by COMSovereign, a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions. Stephen D. Cohen, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
CRE Higley Park, LLC purchased 35,603 square feet of industrial space located in Gateway Industrial Park, 3690, 3710, 3720 S. Park Ave. in Tucson. The multi-tenant commercial buildings were purchased from William Lee, LLC for $2,745,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
TGOT Holdings Pima Campus, LLC purchased the 20,337-square-foot Pima Professional Plaza, 5700 E. Pima St., in Tucson. The professional office/medical complex was sold by the Christopher B. Heward and Pamela F. Heward Family Revocable Trust for $2,310,000. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Andrew Ostrander with Keller Williams, Professional Partners, represented the seller.
Bloomfield Capital LLC purchased the Roger at Oracle Business Center, a 20,198-square-foot, multi-tenant property located at 460-470 W. Roger Rd. in Tucson. The flex showroom property was purchased from Roger 14, LLC for $1,691,250. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
2152 Country Club, LLC purchased an 18,500-square-foot, multifamily property located at 2152 N. Country Club Rd. in Tucson. Country Club Manor Apartments, a 25-unit complex, was purchased from Country Club 25, LLC for $1,600,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Gateway Apartments, LP purchased 2.11 acres of commercial land located in Oracle Gateway Plaza, on the northeast corner of Oracle Rd. and Drachman St. in Tucson. The acreage was purchased from Oracle Gateway, LLC for $1,400,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Jason Hisey with Stonecorner Real Estate and Development, Inc., represented the buyer.
EMZ Equity Group, LLC purchased a 13,200-square-foot multifamily property located at 2053 N. Alvernon Way in Tucson. North Alvernon Apartments, a 24-unit complex, was purchased from AZDA, LLC for $1,350,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
CRE Higley Park purchased a 14,986-square-foot industrial building located in Butterfield Business Center, 4650 S. Butterfield Dr. in Tucson, from Brey Holdings for $1,250,000. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Ron Zimmerman, Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction. Robert Glaser represented the seller; Ron Zimmerman represented the buyer.
Glenwood Gorgeous, LLC purchased a 10,954-square-foot office building located at 343 S. Scott Ave. in Tucson. The redevelopment project was purchased from Arizona Theater Company for $1,151,000 and will be converted into a multifamily property. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
BRInc Colonial, LLC purchased a 11,589-square-foot multifamily property located at 301 E. Helen St. in Tucson. Colonial Villas Apartments, a 19-unit complex was purchased from Shakin Mendelsohn 2004 Trust for $1,100,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Leases
TMC Healthcare leased 82,058 square feet of medical office space from HSRE-MPCCA Tucson MOB II, LLC, in the El Dorado Health Campus, 1398-1400 N. Wilmot Rd. in Tucson. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction.
Mariposa Inspection Terminal, LLC leased 19,950 square feet of industrial space in Nogales, AZ. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, Commercial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Glenn3, LLC and ASD, LLC purchased a 10,410-square-foot medical office located in the Glenn Medical Center, 5150 E. Glenn St. in Tucson. The single-tenant, medical office building was purchased from Sunrise Properties Leasing, LLC for $3,250,000. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Jet Sports, LLC leased 6,301 square feet of industrial space located at 4221 S. Santa Rita Ave., Suite 103 in Tucson, from Ronald W. Brown Trust. Paul Hooker, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Chris Itule with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.
Miramonte Plaza, LLC purchased a 5,609-square-foot office building, located at 3125-3131 E. 2nd Street in Tucson, from AGARE, LLC for $1,100,000. Brandon Rodgers, SIOR, CCIM, and Molly Mary Gilbert with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Bruce Suppes and Ian Stuart with CBRE, represented the buyer.
Pohle NV Center, Inc. leased 5,200 square feet of retail space from Sally T. Taylor located in Costco Plaza, 3951 W. Costco Dr., Suite 101 in Marana. Dave Hammack, Principal, and
Lesher & Corradini, PLLC renewed their lease with KCI-Broadway, LLC, Scott Seldin-Broadway, LLC, Belmont-Broadway, LLC, and Tucson 5151 Investments, LLC, for 1,032 square feet of office space located at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 1540 in Tucson. Principals, Thomas J. Nieman and Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Adam Colbert, MD, PLLC leased 932 square feet of office space from El Dorado Ventures, LLC, in El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Pl., Suite D-420 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert and Principal, Thomas J. Nieman, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
iFix Smartronics, LLC leased 900 square feet of retail space from Oracle Plaza, LLC, located at 6336 N. Oracle Rd., Suite 334 in Tucson. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Retail Specialists handled this transaction. Diane Carlson and Greg Furrier, represented the landlord, and Ramiro Scavo represented the tenant in this transaction.
Success Forces, LLC leased 844 square feet of industrial space from Central Point Tucson, LLC, in the Central Point Business Plaza, located at 3959 E. Speedway Blvd., Suite 316 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Aviar Commercial Space Planning & Design, Inc. leased 835 square feet of office space from Tucson Portfolio 8, LLC, located at 7650 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 212 in Tucson. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. Jon O’Shea with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, LLC, represented the landlord.