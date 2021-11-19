A 20-acre estate on Tucson’s east side recently sold for $4,080,000, making it the city’s most expensive residential real estate sale on the multiple listing service of southern Arizona since 2007. The property on 1416 N. Smokey Springs is a 8,860 square-foot home with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a four-car garage and a guest house. Jameson Gray and McKenna St. Onge of Gray St. Onge represented the seller, while Jim Storey of Tierra Antigua Realty represented the buyer.
“We are truly honored to have had the opportunity to sell this fine estate. The Tucson luxury market has seen incredible growth over the last several years, yet this property is one of the most memorable we have ever sold,” Gray said.
Since 2007, there have been more than 20 homes that have sold for more than $3 million in the greater Tucson area, as listed on the Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. According to Gray St. Onge, 14 of those sales have taken place in 2021 alone.
“From the first time I stepped foot in Smokey Springs I knew it was one of the most special properties I had ever seen in Tucson,” Storey said. “The history combined with the craftsmanship of the estate is incredibly unique and special. I am humbled to be a part of such a remarkable sale.”
SALES
Harsch Investment Properties, LLC purchased 14.19 acres of industrial land at 3761 E. Ajo Way in Tucson, from Ruby Holdings, LLC for $2,148,167. Jesse Blum, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Gordon Wagner with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the seller.
Burroughs JMB Limited Partnership purchased a newly constructed Dollar General, single-tenant NNN investment located at 9527 E. Highway 92 in Hereford, AZ for $1,750,000. Dave Hammack, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller, DCM Development Company, LLC, in this transaction. Rudy Blankenship, with Paccom Realty Advisors - Fresno, Inc., represented the buyer.
Michael D. Harris and Sandra D. Harris, Trustees of the Michael D. and Sandra D. Harris Living Trust, purchased an 11,517-square-foot industrial warehouse building located at 3150 N. Freeway Industrial Loop in Tucson. Situated on 0.87 acres, the industrial/flex condo project was purchased from P3 & G, LLC, for $1,500,000. Ron Zimmerman, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Steven J. Shenitzer and Hollece F. Shenitzer, Trustees of the Shenitzer Family Trust, and WV, LLC, purchased an 18,754-square-foot industrial building located at 4575 S. Coach Drive in Tucson. The industrial warehouse property, situated on 1.54 acres in the Butterfield Business Center, was purchased from Real Estate Wise, LLC, for $2,000,000. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. John Hamner, CCIM, and Julian Willetts with RE/MAX Excalibur, represented the seller.
Rubicon 1st Ave, LLC, purchased Bellevue Apartments, a 3,798-square-foot, multifamily investment property located at 5501-5509 E. Bellevue St. in Tucson. The 5-unit apartment facility, consisting of two single-family homes and one triplex, was purchased from Michael J. Bosnos and Judith Bosnos for $748,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Paleteria y Neveria La Michoacana, LLC purchased 2,247 square feet of retail space at 3102 E. 22nd Street in Tucson, from MEGB, LLC for $700,000. Jose Dabdoub, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, Commercial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer.
Zacharias Rodriguez purchased a retail restaurant property located at 5801 S. Palo Verde Rd. in Tucson. The 4,015-square-foot, single-tenant building was purchased from the Estate of Timothy R. Lindblad for $285,000. Andy Seleznov, CCIM, Retail Specialist and Ron Zimmerman, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
Leases
The Innova Group, LLC, leased 6,082 square feet of office space, located in the Williams Centre, 5255 E. Williams Circle, Suite 6000 in Tucson, from WCCP Rosemont, LLC, RPI Williams Circle, LLC, PEA Williams Circle, LLC. Dave Hammack, Principal, and Ryan McGregor with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. Philip Skillings with NAI Horizon, Tucson, represented the landlord.
Bank of the West renewed their lease with Swan Retail, LLC, for 3,787 square feet of retail space located in The Shoppes at Creekside, 3175 N. Swan Rd., Suite 125 in Tucson. Aaron LaPrise, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Bruce Suppes with CBRE, Tucson, represented the tenant.
Mac Exteriors, LLC, d/b/a Arizona Window and Door Store, expanded their lease with Walker Industrial Properties, LLC, for an additional 2,750 square feet, totaling 5,500 square feet of industrial space located at 1821 W. Dairy Place, Suites 101 and 111 in Tucson. Paul Hooker, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Keith Lammersen, with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc., Phoenix, represented the tenant.
Alignment Healthcare leased 1,603 square feet of retail space from Tucson4874, LLC, located in The Landing Shopping Center, 4874 S. Landing Way, Suite 140 in Tucson. Aaron LaPrise, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in the transaction. Jeremy Dee with Kennedy Wilson Properties, Ltd., Beverly Hills, CA., represented the tenant.
Act Fast Delivery of Tucson, Inc. renewed their lease with AP&D Investments, LLP for 1,376 square feet of industrial space at Alvernon Business Center, 3865 E. 34th Street, Suite 106 in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Maria-Luanna Bozzolo, Ph.D., leased 396 square feet of office space from El Dorado Ventures, LLC, located in El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Pl., Suite F-610 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Southern Arizona Rad Associates, LLC leased 8,000 square feet of retail space at Green Valley Village, 121 W. Esperanza Blvd, suite 101 in Green Valley, from Holualoa Green Valley Mall, LLC. Rob Tomlinson, Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, Jordan Simon and Karen Farrell with Venture West Real Estate Services, LLC, represented the tenant in this transaction.
Native Music Coalition leased 3,296 square feet of office space at 811 S. 6th Avenue in Tucson, from Suarez Family, LP. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist, and Paul Hooker, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Resilient Fitness, LLC, leased 3,000 square feet of retail space from H.L.F. Properties, Inc, located in The Village on Broadway, 2900 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 118 in Tucson. Ryan McGregor and Andy Seleznov, CCIM, Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Zachary Smith and Thomas Hunt, with Tango Commercial Real Estate, represented the tenant.
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market leased 2,847 square feet of retail space at 5071 E. 5th Street in Tucson, from HLF Properties, Inc. Andy Seleznov, CCIM, Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord.
TireHub, LLC, leased 28,500 square feet of industrial space from Daybreak Industrial QOB, LLC, located in the Daybreak Distribution Center, 6360 S. Tucson Blvd., Suite 200 in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Tim Healy with CBRE, Tucson, represented the tenant.
Zion City, formerly Victory Worship Center, leased 10,983 square feet of commercial/industrial space in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. Cintya Denisse Angulo Garcia, Commercial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction.
StateServ Medical, LLC leased 4,980 square feet of industrial space at Old West Industrial Village, 6800 N. Camino Martin, Suite 106-112 in Tucson, from Clover Real Estate II, LLC / Foodtown Development Company II, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Wells Fargo Bank leased 3,100 square feet of retail space, at 5590 E. River Road, Block 2 in Tucson, from 5590 E. River Plaza LLC. Aaron LaPrise, Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Nancy McClure with CBRE, Tucson, represented the tenant.
Aura Solutions, LLC, renewed their lease with KCI-Broadway, LLC, Scott Seldin-Broadway, LLC, Belmont-Broadway, LLC, and Tucson 5151 Investments, LLC, for 3,073 square feet of office space, located at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 500 in Tucson. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, and Thomas J. Nieman, Principals, and Office Specialists, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
SJM Premier Medical Group, LLC, leased 2,494 square feet of office space from Spirits, LP, located at 3131 N. Country Club Rd., Suites 107 and 108 in Tucson. Ryan McGregor and Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Fredrick Van Hook, MD renewed their lease with El Dorado Ventures, LLC for 1,190 square feet of office space at El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Place, Suite B-250 in Tucson. Molly Mary Gilbert, and Thomas J. Nieman, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Hope Developmental Behavioral Pediatrics leased 430 square feet of office space at El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Place, Suite A-145 in Tucson, from El Dorado Ventures, LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert and Thomas J. Nieman, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Organa Health, PLLC, leased 2,185 square feet of office space from El Dorado Ventures, LLC, located in El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Place, Suite I-900 in Tucson. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Barbara Firminger with Carr, Inc., Phoenix, represented the tenant.
Advanced IT Concepts renewed their lease with SAWACECI LLC for 1,156 square feet of office space at 4481 Campus Drive, Suite B in Sierra Vista. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Angelica Lopez & Alex Lopez JR leased 238 square feet of office space at 2292 W. Magee Road, Suite 2 in Tucson, from MJ 96, LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Nova Brows LLC leased 135 square feet of office space at 2410 W. Ruthrauff Road, Suite F in Tucson, from Ruthrauff Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, Principal, SIOR, CCIM, Paul Hooker, Principal, and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.