The last eight months as Tucson Metro Chamber’s president and chief executive officer have been meaningful and impactful. Working with the chamber staff, we created the inaugural Business Summit & Expo inviting the co-founder of PayPal and many business experts who shared purposeful information to help businesses grow and thrive.
I established the Coalition Against Retail Theft, working with many of our law enforcement partners to develop solutions aimed at curbing theft and property damage. I have also hired strong and well-qualified people to lead our government affairs and workforce development initiatives and shifted the responsibility of team members to ensure we deliver world-class value for the chamber’s members.
These efforts and initiatives are guided by the chamber’s mission to champion an environment where your business thrives and our community prospers. They are also guided by the strategic plan adopted by the chamber board of directors late last year. The five sections in that plan are:
1. Chamber excellence: Successfully renewing our 5-Star Accreditation and implementing internal procedures to deliver the most effective product
2. Growth: Enhance the chamber’s brand and diversify our membership
3. Strong economic advocacy: Narrow our focus to areas with the greatest impact on the business community and engage chamber members in the political process
4. Ready workforce: Implement the five recommendations of the chamber’s workforce blueprint to bolster the region’s access to talent
5. Talent attraction and retention catalyst: Create an environment that is attractive to current and future employees
As we continue to implement the specific goals within the strategic plan, it is also important to communicate directly with chamber members to fully understand the diverse issues and challenges our businesses face.
One challenge I’ve heard relates to the extended time it takes to obtain a building permit. Another was employers trying to hire back employees only to see them heading to other industries.
Others expressed concern about adding more regulation which, as we enter challenging economic times again, increases the cost of business. Many of our retailers and restaurants have conveyed their constant struggle with vagrants who shoplift and harass their employees.
They all talked about how the chamber can be instrumental in leading the “blocking and tackling” necessary to support a heathier and more robust business environment.
The chamber’s team and I are ready to serve as bold advocates for pro-business policies that benefit our members, advance commerce and enhance business growth and success. As part of my vision the mantra moving forward will be how we can best solve local business issues and work to retain our valuable businesses. Local advocacy to bolster our region’s competitiveness will not only help attract companies and employees, but it will also help retain the companies that call our wonderful region home.
At times, these conversations are going to be uncomfortable due to philosophical differences. One thing is certain though, the chamber’s objective is to oppose policies that would make it more difficult to successfully operate a business and support policies that allow the market to appropriately dictate business growth and success. As our businesses grow, so do opportunities and economic vitality.
I am excited to lead your chamber into the future, energized by the major events we will hold through the remainder of the year and enthusiastic about our advocacy and workforce initiatives that will solve challenges businesses face. Our home team is strong. To quote Yogi Berra, “The future ain’t what it used to be,” and that’s because we will strive to make it even better.