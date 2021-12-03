Booker T. Washington, a renowned 19th-century educator, author and orator, once said, “If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.” Everyone hopefully can remember times when they found truth in this statement from their own experiences.
Like many things in life, volunteering and philanthropy can sometimes fall by the wayside in our busy lives. There are sometimes good reminders, such as #GivingTuesday, a global generosity movement where “every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.” But this year at Tucson Metro Chamber, instead of celebrating generosity for just one day, we chose to have an entire month of giving to help inspire our community to engage with each other and extend a helping hand. We shared our #MonthofGiving campaign primarily across our Facebook and Instagram accounts daily throughout November. The posts displayed a plethora of thought-provoking ideas, tips, requests from our nonprofit members, and more. In case you missed them, here are five key takeaways. We hope they inspire you to become involved with an organization that interests you, make a positive impact in our community, and develop new connections, all while feeling great doing it. Plus, you will have a feel-good answer when someone asks you what you’ve been up to lately.
5 tips for volunteering and philanthropy
- Do it for yourself. Giving makes you feel happy and “good feeling” chemicals, such as endorphins, promote tranquility and inner peace.
- Giving evokes gratitude. Whether you’re on the giving or receiving end of a gift, that gift can elicit feelings of gratitude. Research shows that gratitude is integral to happiness, health, and social bonds.
- Research before giving. Ensure the organization is accountable and transparent. Charities that are an open book and follow good governance practices are less likely to engage in unethical or irresponsible activities.
- Re-evaluate charities you support. Don’t forget charities change regularly and one that had your interests at heart one year may not the next. Consider moving your support to another if their goals no longer align with your own.
- Donate your time if you don’t have money to give. Many organizations are desperate for volunteers, and you probably won’t have to go far to find a group in need of your time or your skills.
Make a plan
Whether you volunteer with coworkers to paint a house for Habitat for Humanity, help prepare meals at the Ronald McDonald House, count cyclist and pedestrians for Pima Association of Governments, or pet puppies for Friends of PACC, make a plan to get out there and do it. Some employers, such as Tucson Metro Chamber, allot Volunteer Time Off (VTO) to encourage employees to volunteer in the community during work hours because supporting the community can only help encourage good company culture. Use your VTO hours!
Walk the walk
We are holding a Toys for Tots campaign at our office at 212 E. Broadway through Dec. 17. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
If this feature helps inspire you, please tag Tucson Metro Chamber when you post pictures showing your volunteering and philanthropic efforts. If you aren’t sure where to start, click the “Nonprofit” link in our Shop Chamber First business directory at TucsonChamber.org for a list of our non-profit members. Or, if you are a nonprofit member of the Chamber and could use our help to get the word out about your needs, please reach out to us to let us know. And always follow us on our social media channels to stay connected to what’s going on in Tucson’s business community.
Remember, being a member-based, nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization ourselves, we work under a tight budget. Our staff is a lean, mean (actually we’re all very kind), community-advocating machine that uses membership dollars to their fullest to help your business thrive, so our community prospers. When it comes time to renew your membership, consider stepping up a level to help ensure we have the financial means required to carry out our mission.