After a year of planning and development, the firefighter-owned Sentinel Peak Brewing Company recently rebranded as Firetruck Brewing Company to help build brand-identity as a company dedicated to first responders, according to co-owner Taylor Carter.
“For years, people would walk into our midtown location and see our fire truck mural on the wall,” Carter said. “They would always ask, ‘What’s with the fire truck?’ This ties who we are into the brand a little better.”
Carter also said he thought rebranding would help the company build a better identity should they make the move to regional and national distribution.
While the majority of the rebranding process was straightforward, said Carter, trying to get new signage, merchandise and tap handles proved challenging.
“There’s been ordering issues due to backstock and the nature of 2020. Nothing came in on time,” Carter said. “We’re piecing everything together in the last two weeks.”
Firetruck Brewing Company is located at 4747 E. Grant Road.
Brew Cuts
There are few things in life more satisfying than a nice craft brew while waiting to get a haircut. The people behind Borderlands Brewing Company understand this notion. In an effort to treat the community to this thin slice of heaven, the team opened Borderlands Social Club, a barbershop inside the brewery’s Arizona room—complete with a pool table and lounge area.
“About a year ago, I was getting a haircut from my barber and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got some space at my brewery. Why don’t you come open a shop?’” Borderlands CEO Es Teran said. “The plan was to have this open back in March, then COVID happened.”
To pivot with the pandemic, the barbershop will be open to those who have an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted through the brewery, but customers will have to check-in and wait for an open seat at one of the brewery’s tables, instead of inside the barbershop. Borderlands has also revamped how they do business by adding waitstaff to serve brews to help maintain social distancing guidelines.
“It’s pretty cool for a barbershop that has access to a bar, because beside getting to drink beer, you are going to be sitting at your own table comfortably until your barber is ready for you,” Teran said.
When the shop is fully staffed, it will be able to accommodate six people at a time, said Teran.
Borderlands Brewing Company is located at 119 E. Toole Ave.
Great Grocer
Cafe Botanica owner Kristine Jensen knew she had to adapt when the pandemic closed her eatery inside Tucson Botanical Gardens last spring. Jensen said she “used all her years of experience in the food business and made a quick turn to the grocery biz.” But Jensen’s shop isn’t just any bodega, but the Gallery of Food Bodega, focusing on local organic produce, locally sourced meats, preserves, condiments, hard-to-find products and prepared dishes.
“We are so sad to say goodbye to our lovely Café Botanica and will miss making food in one of the most relaxing and beautiful places in town,” Jensen said. “But we are so excited as we turn the next chapter and make our offerings more accessible to the public.”
Gallery of Food Bodega is located at 2522 E. Ft. Lowell Road.
