A strong leadership with transparency and consistent communication is important to ensure employees feel comfortable and secure in their jobs during these unprecedented times.
Learn your leadership style. Online leadership-style quizzes can help you determine what type of leader you are and how you react in certain situations.
Hire smart. As a leader, it’s your job to ensure that you fill your team with employees who work well together and support the goals of the company.
Know your team. Get to know your team on a personal level and learn their work styles. Some employees need supervision in order to thrive in a work environment, while some appreciate space to handle things on their own.
Be inspirational. Great leaders have a true passion for the company and the projects they work on. Your team members will see the enthusiasm you have for your work and emulate it, especially during times where motivation has dwindled.
Stay positive. Try to keep a positive attitude at the workplace, even when business is not necessarily booming and uncertainty is present.
Communicate effectively. When you delegate tasks, be sure that your employee knows exactly what your expectations are for the assignment and welcome any questions along the way. Some directions can be lost in translation when working remotely, so checking in via phone call or videoconference can bring everyone on the same page.
Encourage feedback. Schedule one-on-one time with employees to discuss any concerns, questions and ideas they may have.
Have their back. It’s important for your employees to feel appreciated and secure in their jobs. Communicate the steps your company is taking to keep employees healthy and working during these times.
Give recognition. A thoughtful note or recognition in a meeting is a great way to show your team that they’re appreciated and motivate them to keep up the good work.
Try new things. Be on the lookout for new ways to inspire and motivate your employees. At Cox, our leaders participate in volunteer work alongside their employees to strengthen relationships while giving back to the community. To practice social distancing, consider an online workshop or webinar your employees can participate in together.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications.