The Eller College of Management will hold a renaming ceremony for its School of Accountancy.
The Dhaliwal-Reidy School of Accountancy will be officially unveiled at 5:30 p.m., Friday, May 21, 1130 E. Helen St. on the University of Arizona campus, according to a news release. The name honors the legacies of Dan Dhaliwal, who received his master’s and doctoral degrees in accounting at UA, and longtime alumni and donors James Reidy and his wife, Virginia Reidy. The name change took place in the fall, but the ceremony was postponed because of COVID concerns.
“Dan Dhaliwal was a principled leader and a uniquely influential researcher. The strength of the accounting department at the University and the impact his research has had on tax accounting and policy are only part of his legacy. The other part is intangible — the many people he mentored, all of whom benefitted from the personal responsibility he felt for their success,” says Eller Dean Paulo Goes. “The passion and gratitude that Jim and Virginia Reidy have for the University of Arizona are palpable when you talk to them. I am humbled by their generosity and am proud to be able to have their names forever combined with Dan Dhaliwal’s name to bring top level education and future success to generations of students and scholars in the outstanding Dhaliwal-Reidy School of Accountancy.”