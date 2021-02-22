“I ask everyone to be patient. The state system for registration is working well, the POD is working well. Everybody's pulling together, but we simply don't have enough supply right now. We will in the coming days to weeks,” University President Robert C. Robbins said at a Feb. 22 press conference. “But until then, and even after then, even into the fall, as we try to get through this semester, remember: Keep your face covered, clean your hands frequently, stay away from as many people as possible.”