A pair of Tucson students were among 300 other young people across the country selected to be part of this year’s Bank of America Student Leaders program.
Alex Caulin-Cardo, a high school senior at BASIS Tucson North, and Jimena Marquez, a recent graduate from Salpointe Catholic High School, both participated in virtual and in-person activities with the program’s co-sponsor, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson, to build upon their leadership skills, civic engagement experiences and workforce skills-building.
Since 2004, the Bank of America’s Student Leaders program has sought to offer eligible high school students an eight-week paid internship opportunity with a local nonprofit organization as an effort to delve deeper into community service. The selected candidates are also invited to participate in the Better Money Habits financial literacy workshop through Bank of America to learn about money management prior to attending college.
Lacey Perry, the market executive for Bank of America in Tucson, said she sits on the selection committee, along with another Bank of America staffer and a representative from the Boys and Girls Club. They solicited more than 50 eligible student applications.
“Typically, we’re looking for some leadership experience [or] community minded young people,” Perry said. “We’re trying to drive responsible growth and deliver for our clients to address the pressing societal issues of advancing racial equality and economic opportunity, which includes providing job opportunities and really connecting young youth with employment.”
While placing an emphasis on networking and leadership skill development, both Caulin-Cardo and Marquez were able to attend a virtual summit in partnership with the Close Up Foundation and Stanford University’s Young Democracy at Home program. The summit, which included keynote speakers such as national legislative representatives, staffers and educators, provided a space for discourse amongst the Student Leaders regarding current issues young people face today. Over the course of roughly five hours a day for one week, the students were allotted short time blocks to deliberate topics such as business, the prison-education system, racial inequities, financial insecurity and more.
“The summit was really empowering because I got to meet all these different people that were doing incredible work across the country,” Marquez said.
Making the most of the week-long virtual summit experience, both Caulin-Cardo and Marquez enjoyed hearing diverse perspectives on these topics as well as getting to share their ideas with their peers.
“They wanted us to get different views from people across the summit, not just from our own state and city,” Caulin-Cardo said. “As far as the rest of the student leaders, everyone was so bright and excited about every single one of these issues. There was not a single person that was like, ‘yeah, I don’t really care.’”
Karin Malbrough, the vice president of club operations with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson, was impressed by this year’s Student Leaders.
“For me, a young person doesn’t need to be absolutely stellar academically,” said Malbrough, who has worked with the Bank of America Student Leaders program since 2019. “What I am looking for is something on the spectrum from interest to passion.”
Before applying for the program, both Caulin-Cardo and Marquez had exemplified leadership involvement throughout Tucson despite the ongoing pandemic of the past year, leading their own service-oriented projects.
“They clearly represented who they are and I want to stress that it’s not always about being the best writer,” Malbrough said. “If you can make clear what your desire is, what your interests are, what you believe you can contribute, those are the things I believe any reviewer should be prioritizing as they’re making a decision like this.”
Caulin-Cardo founded STITCHES, a group that worked towards delivering groceries, making masks and tutoring kids throughout the city during the pandemic, ultimately raising more than $2,000 in donations. Meanwhile, during her last semester, Marquez took on the role of president of the National Honor Society in order to “pave the way” for new volunteering opportunities during the pandemic, such as overseeing the projects of over 120 students who ran mental health awareness campaigns on campus, providing healthcare workers with food and planning a mask drive on campus.
“By allowing students to create their own projects, I’ve learned that being [a] leader often means helping others succeed rather than working in the spotlight,” Marquez said.
Caulin-Cardo will continue to promote and grow STITCHES throughout his senior year at BASIS and Marquez will begin her studies at Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., this upcoming fall semester.