A nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Tucson reported 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases among its residents and patients.
Sapphire of Tucson announced the results Monday morning. According to the company, 24 patients and three employees tested positive. Sapphire is located at 2900 E. Milber St., near Banner-University Medical Center South.
"As soon as the first patient showed symptoms, we were immediately in touch with the Pima County Department of Health," the company said in a statement.
Sapphire said it will continue to work closely with the Arizona Department of Health Services, Pima County officials and additional health experts to ensure "we are taking every possible step to provide the appropriate care to all our residents."
"The source of the infection is unclear and remains under investigation," the company said.
Sapphire added that "infection control, patient safety, and patient care" are their top priority.
"Members of our staff are also complying with guidelines for infection prevention and control," the company said. "We have instructed any staff member who believes they may have been exposed to the virus, or are developing symptoms of respiratory infection, to leave work and self-isolate at home.
According to the state, there are currently 1,157 confirmed cases, and 187 in Pima County. COVID-19 is also responsible for 20 deaths in Arizona.
The Pima County Health Department has announced six deaths. The most recent was announced Sunday, March 29: A male between the age of 41 and 65 with underlying health conditions that put him at risk for the disease.
The county reported another death on Saturday, March 28, but would only release that it was a "male hospice patient between the age of 18 and 40."
According to the state, the majority of cases occur in individuals between the ages of 20 and 44. Arizona's risk of spreading COVID-19 is considered "Widespread."