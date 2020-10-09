Operating in today’s digital world requires businesses to be nimble. Many companies who transitioned to a work from home structure during this pandemic have made the decision to continue to allow employees to work remotely. Here are 10 tips businesses can follow to foster telecommuting success in the workplace.
Establish eligibility: Create a telecommuting policy that defines who is eligible to work remotely, whether it’s companywide or based on job role and
performance.
Create a telecommuting agreement: Have employees agree upon and sign a policy that outlines the specific requirements of working from home.
Set up a trial: Allow employees to telecommute on a trial basis for the first three months to see if it will be the right fit for both the employer and the employee.
Determine equipment needs: Identify what technology employees will need in their home office space, and who will provide it.
Ensure
cybersecurity: Have your employees install security software, and password protect any devices they will be using to access confidential company data.
Agree on regular hours: Keep working hours consistent. Clearly define the times that employees will be expected to be online so co-workers and clients are aware of remote worker’s availability.
Encourage daily updates: Regular video chats or status calls will help keep team members on task while setting goals and deadlines with colleagues.
Keep employees in the loop: Keep remote workers engaged and informed. For example, prior to the pandemic at Cox, we reserve desks called “touch down stations” for telecommuters to work in the office on a weekly/monthly basis, ensuring they stay involved and immersed in our corporate culture.
Evaluate performance: It will be important to keep track of telecommuting employees’ hours and performance and to make adjustments if they’re not abiding by your agreement.
Reinforce privacy policies: Remind your employees that HIPAA and data protection laws still apply wherever they are working. Consider providing locking filing cabinets for those who keep record of sensitive information.
Lisa Lovallo is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications.