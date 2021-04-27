Three local organizations will each receive $175,000 to help in their efforts to address food insecurity, housing and medical care in Arizona.
Vitalyst Health Foundation has awarded three grants, totaling $512,000 to:
- Local First Arizona, which will help utilize and develop new polices and regulations to support sustainable growth with consideration for health equity.
- Pima County Community Land Trust, which will increase access to affordable quality housing by helping counter gentrification-driven displacement. The program will include zoning incentives that encourage and support urban infill, locally-led development, socially integrated housing and mixed-income neighborhoods.
- The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, which will work to achieve equitable access to drug treatment for Arizonans with opioid use disorder by expanding access to well-researched, proven, and highly-effective medications through community driven changes to key state policies and financing structures.
“This year’s Systems Change Grants address challenges illuminated by the COVID-19 pandemic: access to quality and affordable food, housing and medical care. Changes to each of these systems have the
potential to significantly improve the health not only of Arizonans today but for generations to come,” said Melanie Mitros, Vitalyst Health Foundation’s Director of Strategic Community Partnerships.