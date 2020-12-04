There’s often a plethora of interesting science, medicine and technology news to be found in Southern Arizona. Here’s a breakdown of the most interesting recent developments.
Student Innovation Challenge. Tech Launch Arizona, the office that commercializes inventions stemming from University of Arizona research, recently announced its latest round of funding to student-led inventions. UA’s Student Innovation Challenge is a series of competitions focused on innovation and entrepreneurship, and of the 26 applications received, five were selected for funding. All in their conceptual stages, the student inventions range from the realms of biology to technology. Student Antonio Tavera-Reyes is planning to create a mobile application – with machine learning using TensorFlow API, Google Colab notebooks, GDrive and Python programs – that is able to monitor and detect snakes in the wild, based off a 500-image data set of snakes. Students Max Santamaria, Hannah Simons, Mark Fariello, Vinith Nair and Lily Andress plan on creating a headband with 360-degree vibration capabilities that “allows users to feel the directional source of sound cues” to allow people who are deaf to better engage with video games. Graduate student Sara Ghaemi proposed an “algae heat-sink and air purifier” that can heat and cool indoor air, and be integrated into indoor features such as benches or other furniture. Students Abolhassan Mohammadi Fathabd, Christopher Yazzie and Georgina Torrandell Haro proposed a household unit that can provide clean water and electricity to rural homes. The device would consist of a solar panel, a battery, a pump and a water nanofiltration membrane, and is planned to store between one and five kilowatts of electricity and purify between 25 and 150 gallons of water daily. Student Jack Tran proposed a platform that uses “acoustics to tune gel-based growth platforms to provide a textured environment where cells can grow and propagate,” allowing more accurate 3D growth of tissues in labs. Each of the student teams will receive roughly $40,000 to develop their ideas into prototypes.
Blue to Red Planet. Large swathes and canyons across the planet Mars’ surface indicate the red planet once held liquid water. A new research paper from the University of Arizona challenges traditional beliefs of how Mars came to be so dry. Former understanding speculated that ice on the planet’s surface was slowly converted to gas and destroyed by the sun’s rays in the atmosphere. However, Shane Stone, a graduate student in the UA’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, says the process is more rapid and instead caused by the planet’s seasons and dust storms. Stone works on NASA’s MAVEN mission, which is a spacecraft orbiting Mars that dips into the planet’s atmosphere every four-and-a-half hours. MAVEN measures the abundance of charged water molecules in the upper Martian atmosphere, and found that atmospheric loss of water varies with the planet’s orbit (or seasons). According to UA, regional dust storms that occur on Mars every Martian year and the global dust storms that occur across the planet about once every 10 years lead to further heating of the atmosphere and a surge in the upward movement of water. Stone says the loss of water to space is a major reason Mars is cold and dry compared to warm and wet Earth. When Stone and his team theoretically reversed the atmospheric water-loss process back 1 billion years, they found Mars may have once had a global ocean 17 inches deep, if evenly spread across the planet’s surface.