pima-county-logo-fade_crop.png

The Pima County Small Business Commission is accepting nominations for its 2020 Small Business of the Year Awards.

This year's awards will honor three small businesses and/or nonprofits that have demonstrated outstanding qualities and actions of leadership, innovation and advocacy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All nominations must but be submitted via the online application form by 5 p.m. Sept. 28. 

Nominees must:

  • Be located in Pima County (may be a branch or division of a larger company).
  • Be owned or managed by a Pima County resident.
  • Be in operation at least two years.
  • Employ fewer than 100 employees.