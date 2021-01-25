The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded the state of Arizona more than $12 million in grants to help train workers.
The H-1B One Workforce Grant Program is designed to prepare the workforce for jobs in cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and transportation. Pima County got $4 million and Arizona State University got more than $8 million.
The awards were announced in a news release from the offices of U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.
The program combines "employers, education and training, the workforce system, and state and local governments to work collaboratively to offer education and job training solutions to grow the economy and get Americans back to work," according to the release.
“Today’s investment in skills training and education gets hardworking Arizonans the tools to succeed in good-paying jobs of the future while continuing to expand Arizona’s economic opportunities,” said Sinema.
“As we continue to rebuild our state’s economy, these grants bring key investments that will support the growth of a strong Arizona workforce and get Arizonans the skills for jobs in emerging industries,” said Kelly.