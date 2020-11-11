The Coronado National Forest Service is giving Sabino Canyon the green light to relaunch Crawler and shuttle service with new pandemic precautions in place.
Passengers are required to wear a mask while riding on the shuttle and in the ticketing area, as well as comply with all local and state health department requirements. People who have suffered COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days and/or been in contact with someone who has had the virus within two weeks are asked not to ride.
Crawlers are open-air vehicles and windows on shuttles servicing the Bear Canyon/Seven Falls trailhead have been removed to promote more airflow. All vehicles are disinfected on a regular basis, according to Total Ride staff who maintain the canyon's shuttle service under contract with Regional Partnering Center.
To purchase shuttle tickets online, click here.