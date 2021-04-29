The Rio Nuevo board advanced three projects in an effort to recovery after the COVID pandemic:
- The board unanimously approved extensions to Gadsden Company's funding and construction deadlines for its new Monier Luxury Apartment complex, which are expected to begin renting as early as June.
- Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink was granted $100,000 to assist in the construction of a new rooftop bar and deck that will sit atop its beer garden building just north of the main restaurant.
- Eight restaurants were awarded $10,000 each in Parklet Grants.