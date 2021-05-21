The Rialto Theatre Gallery Project, which opened to the public in April, showcases the wide variety of performers the Rialto and its affiliates have hosted, as captured by their house photographers C. Elliott and Mark Martinez.
The gallery archive contains more than 5,000 photographs detailing shows since 2004. Rialto and their affiliate venues like 191 Toole hosted more than 400 shows in 2018 alone. From this massive collection, the Rialto Theatre Gallery Project shows 75 images from their shows, as well as concerts they produced at the University of Arizona’s Centennial Hall, and a dozen concert posters designed by Ryan Trayte. Featured artists in the exhibit include Childish Gambino, Daveand Phil Alvin, Michael Franti, Tom Jones, Elvis Costello, Snoop Dogg and Durand Jones. Photos are available for purchase, and if bought, the gallery slot will be replaced with another image from the archive. The gallery will also play a soundtrack of some of the artists on display, curated by Cathy Rivers.
After a month or so of the initial 75-image gallery, Rialto plans to move into special exhibitions highlighting images from the Tucson Folk Festival.
For more information, visit rialtotheatre.com/gallery-project