Long Realty Company has sold their most expensive Tucson-area home in more than a decade with the closure of a $4 million house in the Ventana Canyon Mountain Estates.
Located northwest of the Sabino Canyon recreation area, the 11,000 square-foot property features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a pool stretched across a lot that is valued at $1 million itself. According to Long Realty, this is the 11th home in the Tucson area to sell for more than $3 million in 2021.
The sale was facilitated by listing agent Leslie Heros and selling agent George Palmer. Heros sells more than 70 homes annually and is ranked among the top 3% of realtors nationwide, while Palmer ranks among the top 17% of realtors nationwide.
“This is so exciting for Tucson to have a home sold for over $4 million,” said Heros, who noted that contributing factors to the sale include “shifts in the market, like people wanting more space this last year and Tucson becoming increasingly more enticing to people—as it deserves… We are grateful for the support of the community—both within Long Realty and Tucson—and all the new people who have discovered our gem of a city over the last year.”
Sales
Staff Experts, LLC purchased 1,650 square feet of office space located in the Ina Road Professional Center, 1625 W. Ina Road, Suite 109 in Tucson. The single-tenant office building was purchased from Thomas L. Hossfeld and Janie L. Nunez as Trustees of the Nunez-Hossfeld Revocable Family Trust, for $200,000. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
V West Ventures, LLC purchased the 4,065 SF building at 244 W. Drachman St. for $334,000. David Blanchette, CCIM with NAI Horizon represented the seller and Jim Vincent with J Vincent Company represented the buyer in this transaction.
Equilibrium Villas Vida Blue, LLC purchased a 38,228-square-foot, multifamily complex located at 3525 N. Stone Ave. in Tucson. Vida Nueva Apartments, a 24-unit property, was purchased from Seajak Properties, LP for $1,250,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
1055 N Olsen, LLC purchased Olsen Apartments, a 4,571-square-foot, multifamily facility located at 1055, 1065 and 1075 N. Olsen Ave. in Tucson. The 10-unit property was purchased from RAS Enterprises, LLC for $1,010,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction.
Ganas Investments, LLC purchased a 6,000-square-foot commercial building located at 313 W. Sahuaro St. in Tucson. The single-tenant, showroom/office/warehouse property was purchased from the Michael D. Harris and Sandra D. Harris Living Trust for $575,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction. Patricia Hamilton, with Omni Homes International, LLC, represented the buyer.
Monson Properties AZ, LLC purchased a 3,474-square-foot office property located at 2437 N. Stone Ave. in Tucson. The single-tenant building was purchased from Walker Industrial II Properties, LLC for $345,000. Paul Hooker and Ron Zimmerman, Principals, and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction. Paul Hooker represented the seller; Ron Zimmerman represented the buyer.
Leases
Spike & Chester’s Scrub Tub leased 1,050 square feet at Mountain View Plaza located at 9725 N. Thornydale Road. Dave Dutson with NAI Horizon handled the transaction.
Stellar Smoke Shop leased 1280 square feet at The Shops at Camp Lowell located at 3225 N. Swan Road. Dave Dutson with NAI Horizon handled the transaction.
Electronic Design & Development, Corp. renewed their lease with E & F Holding, LLC, for 8,194 square feet of office space located at 7636 N. Oracle Road in Oro Valley, AZ. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Thomas Hunt, with Tango Commercial Real Estate, represented the tenant.
Solar Industries, Inc leased 6,588 square feet of industrial space at 5252 E. Speedway Blvd. in Tucson, from Beverly/Speedway LLC. Paul Hooker, Principal, and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Stephen D. Cohen, Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant.
Matrix Service, Inc. renewed their lease with KCI-Broadway, LLC, Scott Seldin-Broadway, LLC, Belmont-Broadway, LLC, and Tucson 5151 Investments, LLC for 2,389 square feet of office space located at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 280 in Tucson. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, and Thomas J. Nieman, Principals, and Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Scott Schlotfelt with Commercial Oklahoma, Inc., represented the tenant.
Turquesa Art & Beauty Studio leased 1,620 square feet of industrial space from Presson Midway, LLC, located in Midway Business Park, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd., Suite 87 in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Robert Fischrup, with Vast Commercial Real Estate Solutions, LLC, represented the tenant.
Goodfellas Barber Lounge, LLC, leased 1,260 square feet of retail space from Tucson St. Mary’s Plaza, LLC, located in St. Mary’s Plaza, 1531 W. Saint Mary’s Road in Tucson. Dave Hammack, Principal, and Retail Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
AMHEATCOOL, LLC leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space from Presson Midpoint, LLC, located in Midpoint Business Plaza, 3933 E. 29th St., Suite 506 in Tucson. Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Industrial Specialists Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim handled this transaction.