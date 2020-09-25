SALES
Louis River, LLC purchased 18,052 square feet of office space located at 6840 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson, from WJS Properties, Inc. for $1,150,000. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Alexandra Hardie with Buzz Isaacson Realty, LLC, represented the seller.
BRinc Sunstone, LLC purchased a 4,140 square-foot, multifamily apartment complex located at 1125 N. Seventh Ave. in Tucson. Sun Stone Apartments, a 12-unit facility, was purchased from Vickie L. Fife and Amed Mamood for $720,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Hardeep Cheira purchased 38.0 acres of vacant land located on Apache Point Ranch Rd. in Hereford, AZ. The commercial land parcel was purchased from Marilyn Yvonne Newman, Successor Trustee to Rex Allen Newman, Trustee of the Rex Allen Newman Living Trust for $325,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, and Robert W. Maloney with Tierra Antigua Realty, Sierra Vista, represented the seller in this transaction. Paul Doherty with Tierra Antigua Realty, Sierra Vista, represented the buyer.
LEASES
Western States Flooring, Inc. renewed their lease with Peacock Investment Builders Tucson I, LLC for 10,080 square feet of industrial space located at 3741 N. I-10 EB Frontage Rd., Suite 111 in Tucson. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Stephen D. Cohen, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Corazon Cabinets, LLC leased 5,250 square feet of industrial space located in the Park Avenue Industrial Center, 4700 S. Park Ave., Suites 8-9 in Tucson, from Ohio Street Bldg. No 2 Ltd., LLLP. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Dean Cotlow with Cotlow Company, represented the tenant.
Air Support, Inc. sublet 4,828 square feet of industrial space in the Country Club Commerce Center, 5990 S. Country Club Rd. (Bldg. 4 Suite 140), in Tucson, from AZ Solar Group, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the sub-landlord in the transaction. Nicholas Eggen with Hannay Realty Advisors-Arizona, LP, represented the tenant.
Arizona Pipeline Company leased 2,600 square feet of office space in Ruthrauff Commerce Center, 2470 W. Ruthrauff Rd., Suites 110-120 in Tucson, from Ruthrauff Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Kila Randell and Ave Zambrano leased 2,430 square feet of industrial space located in Town Central Business Park, 4959 E. 29th St. in Tucson, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Noell Lauren Gonzalez leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Midway Business Park, 4500 E. Speedway Blvd., Suite 73 in Tucson, from Presson Midway, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Kingdom Disciples leased 827 square feet of office space located in Midpoint Business Park, 3921 E. 29th St., Suite 306 in Tucson, from Presson Midpoint LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
GermFree LLC leased 800 square feet of office space located in Town Central Business Park, 4967 E. 29th St. in Tucson, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker, Principals and Industrial Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled this transaction.
Tucson Safety & Medical has signed a lease for a 4,200 sq. ft. at 4025 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ. This freestanding building is located just north of Roger Road across from the Super Target Center. The new store is expected to open October 2020. Tucson Safety and Medical Supply started in Tucson over 30 years ago.
Spirit Halloween LLC leased a 21,535 sq. ft. seasonal pop-up store at 6230 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 100. The store will remain open through early November. Nancy McClure of CBRE represented the landlord, K-GAM Broadway Wilmot, LLC, in the transaction.
Contact Physical Therapy leased a 3,225-square-foot pad space at 5545 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 113, bringing the 101,801-square-foot center at the northeast corner of Broadway to 100% occupancy. The physical therapy office will open in the fourth quarter of 2020. Nancy McClure of CBRE represented the landlord, New York-based East Broadway Tucson Co, LLC, in the transaction.
Opa’s Grill, LLC leased a 2,534-square-foot free-standing restaurant building with a patio seating area at 500 N. 4th Ave., for its new Greek restaurant location, which is set to open in late 2020. CBRE’s Nancy McClure represented Opa’s Grill in the lease negotiations. The landlord is LSB Properties, LLC.
Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc. leased a 2,168-square-foot former restaurant space at 4022 N. Oracle Road. The tenant will relocate from a nearby location in the third quarter of 2020 once renovations are complete. Nancy McClure of CBRE represented the landlord, Target Corporation, in the transaction.
Compass Pact 2, LLC (DBA: Riliberto’s) leased a freestanding 1,836-square-foot fast food building with drive-thru at 1400 N. Stone Avenue at Drachman Street. Nancy McClure of CBRE represented the landlord, RR Properties I, LLC, in the transaction.