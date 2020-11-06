As insurance companies continue to deny business-interruption claims during the pandemic, business owners across the country—and Pima County—may get a chance to join a potential class-action lawsuit taking on the coverage providers.
A South Florida law firm is attempting to get their lawsuit against an Arizona-based reinsurance company nationwide class-action certification, which could lead to devastating financial losses for the insurance industry as a whole if the firm is victorious.
Steven C. Marks, counsel for Actors Playhouse Inc. who operates the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables, Florida, said his client suffered tremendous losses when forced to shut down amid virus concerns back in March. When Miracle Theatre attempted to file a business-interruption claim with their provider, General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona, the claim was promptly denied.
The reason: The all-risk policy only covers incidents involving physical damage or loss to the insured property.
“It seems if the business didn’t have an explicit agreement about pandemic coverage, the insurance companies don’t think they’re entitled to pay,” Marks said. “Certainly (insurance companies) have coordinated responses because they’ve all taken the same stance.”
Marks firm Podhurst Orseck also represents numerous theaters, restaurants, salons and other businesses affected in the South Florida area. They claim their all-risk coverage policies did not have a virus exclusion clause when they bought their policy and wouldn’t think to ask about it since insurers covered claims made during the 2003 SARS epidemic. Back then, providers “never made arguments that you have to establish property damage or physical property loss,” said Marks.
“The only reason we’re seeing the refusal of insurers to pay these claims is largely because of the scope,” said Marks. “If the economic losses were not as significant, I think you would find a lot of these insurers would have bit the bullet and honored these claims.”
While the case is currently limited to South Florida, Marks’ team is trying to receive class action certification, which would allow businesses throughout the country to join the suit against the insurance industry as a whole. But first, they’ll have to survive procedural challenges by the insurers’ counsel. Then Marks’ team will have to establish insurance companies knew pandemics were assumed covered when selling all-risk policies before gaining certification.
“We will be taking depositions, obtaining documents and trying to establish that these policies are uniform and they were underwritten with the knowledge that (a pandemic) was a covered risk,” Marks said. “Insurance companies charged a higher premium under the assumption there was coverage for a pandemic. Once we establish commonality among all of these various insurers, we can move forward with class action certification.”
This could be good news for local business owners like Micah Blatt, who owns The Drunken Chicken and Mr. Head’s Art Gallery and Bar on Fourth Avenue. Blatt purchased two different policies from two different insurers, both with business-interruption coverage, but when he inquired about filing a claim, the answer was the same—your all-risk coverage doesn’t cover pandemics.
“I never got to the point of sending in a claim. They basically told me ‘Don’t waste your time,’” Blatt said. “We’re getting told business-interruption insurance only covers things like if the building catches on fire or if we get robbed and they steal our property. Then insurance will kick in.”
So far, the owner estimates he’s lost “20 percent of our income for 2020” that won’t be recovered.
He fears another shutdown could be looming with the holiday season right around the corner. If businesses like his are shuttered again, he wonders what the future of his bar and restaurant will be, especially as he still continues to pay on a worthless—yet required—policy?
“There’s always this potential for the rest of the year that two weeks after each holiday we could get closed down with no notice if cases spike. This is disastrous for bars and restaurants that tend to carry thousands of dollars of perishables on hand,” Blatt said. “Insurance companies are shady and they expect their money every month while they do their part not to pay you. It just seems they always find a loophole not to pay people.”