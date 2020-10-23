Pinnacle Healthcare has served the greater Tucson community since 2010, traveling to homes and nursing centers to treat the elderly. But its team provides more comprehensive patient care than one might expect; Dr. Harbir Singh, a hospitalist and primary care provider, founded Pinnacle Healthcare intending to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations.
“Our emergency rooms are clogged by people who end up in the emergency rooms for even the most trivial reasons and what happens is, they essentially take a spot for somebody who is sick and could use immediate, urgent care,” Singh said.
Singh, along with his co-physician and 14 nurse practitioners, proactively identify elderly people who have multiple medical problems, visit the emergency room often, or are unable to manage their medications. They then provide home-based primary care to diagnose and treat conditions before patients require treatment in a hospital.
“I noticed there was a big population of people in and around Tucson who have multiple medical co-morbidities and/or are homebound and unable to go down to see their physicians for reasons as simple as not having a mode of transport,” Singh said. “The majority of this population is people over 80, 85, older couples living in group homes, adult care homes, independent living facilities, dementia units. All these people need medical care.”
According to Singh, Pinnacle Healthcare is similar to traditional primary care offices, but they provide healthcare in the comfort of people’s homes. Singh said the medical center works with local labs that go to people’s homes to draw blood, and radiology labs that are available to bring mobile X-rays.
Pinnacle Healthcare is also unique in how they charge their patients. They bill their patients’ insurance just like any other primary care provider would. They do not, however, charge an additional fee to see patients that qualify for home-based visits in their own homes.
“We don’t charge a single penny for coming and taking care of you in your home,” he said.
In March, Pinnacle Healthcare expanded its practice to include in-office visits for adults ages 18 and older. He said some of his patients’ younger relatives were impressed with the quality of care the center provides and wanted to see Singh and his team as their primary care providers.
To cater to this new group of patients, Pinnacle Healthcare opened a new office that operates in conjunction with the center’s normal home visits. Located on Grant Road, the new office provides the option for Pinnacle Healthcare’s patients to receive care outside their own homes.
Despite increasing COVID outbreaks, the healthcare center is dedicated to accepting new patients via in-office visits, house calls, or telehealth appointments, which have become increasingly popular. For in-person visits, Singh says his team of providers use personal protective equipment and carefully adhere to public safety measures.
“We have multiple facilities and homes that we have to care for,” said Chris Valenta, a geriatric nurse practitioner for Pinnacle Healthcare. “Most of them are all elderly. So, some homes have fared quite well following all the guidelines, the county and CDC guidelines, and some homes were afflicted and lost a few of their residents.”
Beyond providing healthcare to the elderly in such homes and their newer in-office care, Pinnacle Healthcare also recently expanded their practice to include flu shot clinics for workplaces.
“What we are doing now is offering flu clinics to small businesses by actually going to them instead of them going to a CVS, Walgreens, or their PCP to get flu shots,” Singh said. “We actually go to their office and we give flu shots to their entire staff. In this time of the pandemic and now with this looming flu season coming up, I just think that we should vaccinate as many people as we can.”
Although demand for the flu shot clinics appears to be expanding, Singh said his in-office care has not taken off as quickly as he hoped because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, he remains optimistic that business will pick up post-pandemic.
In the face of this difficult and uncertain time, Singh continues to develop innovative ways to provide healthcare for the residents of Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana and Sahuarita.
“I’m positive, I’m hopeful, I’m optimistic, that we will get through this and this too shall pass,” he said.
