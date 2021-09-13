Pima Community College has selected Sue Oliver as the new Director for the PCC Small Business Development Center, according to a PCC news release. She replaces Ellen Kirton, who passed away in March.
Oliver has partnered in three startups, including her own consulting firm, and has held senior management roles in several global financial institutions, including Vanguard and Russell Investments.
For eight years, she directed Seattle University’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center, which offers a variety of small business services. During the pandemic, she assisted her family’s San Diego business and chaired the San Diego/Imperial County chapter of SCORE, as its large team of mentors transitioned to online service delivery.
Oliver holds an MBA in Finance. Having previously lived in Tucson, she looks forward to reconnecting with the small business community in her new role.