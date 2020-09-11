Barrio Brewing Company hires new operations manager and brand specialist
Barrio Brewing Company is taking their operations to the next level by adding Gary Fritze as their new brewing operations manager and Jeremy Storton as the company’s new brand specialist.
Fritze’s responsibilities include brewing, cellaring, canning, maintenance, inventory and helping create new Barrio brews. Before joining the Barrio Brewing team, the brewer studied chemical engineering and spent 20 years honing his craft brewing skills at Gordon Biersch Brewery in Tempe, Glendale, Memphis and New Orleans.
“My brewing philosophy is simple,” Fritze said. “Cleanliness is rule number one, never cut corners, and keep pursuing that next great batch of beer.
Coming from the northwest, Storton made a name for himself as an award-winning beer writer and podcaster. He is also a certified brewer accredited by the Institute of Brewing and Distilling. Storton will be working with Barrio Brewing’s sales team to help build brand loyalty as well as boost on and off-premise sales. The beer guru will also help create new and exciting brews for the Barrio Brewing Company brand.
Laurie Restad-Hamilton
Coldwell Banker’s Green Valley office just got a little bit better after Laurie Restad-Hamilton decided to join as an affiliate agent. Previously, Restad-Hamilton worked as a designated seniors real estate specialist with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. She said she discovered her passion for real estate early in life after watching her father work on the construction side of the industry.
“My father was a project manager with construction and demolition companies in the Phoenix Metro area for most of my life and I love real estate in general,” said Restad-Hamilton. ”So I guess it is in my blood.”
Sam Garcia
Coldwell Banker is pleased to announce Sam Garcia is back as an affiliate agent for their Oro Valley/ Marana office. He comes to the office with 10 years of real estate experience in residential sales, vacation rental management and property management in Palm Springs, California.
“My work experiences in real estate and luxury hotel management have instilled me with the spirit to serve. My clients can expect a high level of service and commitment to excellence,” said Garcia. “I am pleased and excited to re-affiliate with Coldwell Banker in this desirable community and real estate market.”
Jeremy Bigalow
Jeremy Bigalow is known for providing excellent customer service to clients while employed by Santa Rita Landscaping for the five past years. Bigalow, a Tucson native, has spent the last 25 years creating outdoor spaces and is also a major player in the company’s design build team. His colleagues said they consider Bigalow an artist on par with Da Vinci when it comes to putting customer’s visions into a reality. In 2019, Bigalow was awarded “The Award of Excellence” through Arizona’s Landscape Contractors Association.
W. Mark Clark
Governor Doug Ducey recently appointed W. Mark Clark to serve as the president & CEO of Pima Council on Aging and vice chair of the Arizona Association of Area Agencies on Aging, to the Governor’s Task Force on Long-Term Care. Clark will represent multiple area agencies on aging throughout the state on this task force. He’ll also serve as the Long-Term Care Ombudsman for the respective regions, representing the federally protected rights of individuals residing in long-term care facilities.
Oswaldo Robledo
Oswaldo Robledo is the new field superintendent for Sundt Construction, Inc. Robledo has worked for the construction company over the past five years and excelled in every aspect of his duties. He first started with the company as an intern while earning his bachelor’s degree in construction management from Arizona State University. After graduation, he was hired full-time as a project engineer. Robledo is currently working on the University of Arizona Student Success District project.