NEMPN Selects Regional Director
The Board of the National Emerging Museum Professionals Network has selected Amy C. Oliver to serve as the organization’s regional director for the Southwest. Oliver is currently the visitor and science manager for the Smithsonian Institution’s Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory in Amado, AZ.
As regional director, Oliver plans to “bring cultural organizations together, and help us all to benefit from each other’s expertise, successes, and lessons learned,” she said.
“The past year has encouraged museums throughout the region to think in digital terms and it hasn’t been easy,” Oliver said. “As a part of my commitment to the communities in the Southwest, I’ll be focusing on helping cultural organizations to build capacity through resource sharing and collaborative development, so that we can all continue to provide the learning experiences our communities depend on.”
The NEMPN is dedicated to helping museum professionals make meaningful connections across a multitude of communities and backgrounds throughout the nation. Oliver said she is looking forward to showcasing communities outside our region while bringing the best of what Southern Arizona has to offer to a national platform.
“For Southern Arizona, my hope is that these efforts will open up new resources from the outside,” she said. “Also, offer communities elsewhere in the region and throughout a country and peek into what makes the area so special.”
Allison Getty
Tierra Right of Way Services is pleased to announce Allison Getty as their new project manager and environmental compliance lead at the company’s Tucson headquarters. Getty is a National Environmental Policy Act specialist with more than 13 years of experience in environmental planning and land use, project management, and permitting and compliance.
“Allison is an expert on a wide range of planning and compliance issues,” said Tom Euler, Director of Tierra’s Cultural Resources and Environmental Planning Division. “Her knowledge and experience will be great assets to our environmental planning team.”
Established in 1989, Tierra Right of Way Services provides right of way, environmental, cultural resource and other land services for clients throughout the western United States.
Garth Perry
Garth Perry, vice president and chief budget officer at University of Arizona, has been appointed to the board of directors overseeing Tech Parks Arizona. Perry is an accomplished finance expert who worked various roles within the university for more than 16 years. During that time, Perry’s main focus was on implementing an all-encompassing, cloud-based budget and planning system that could be molded for unique fiscal situations.
Sara Bogan
The Coldwell Banker Realty has announced Sara Bogan is joining their Tucson/Foothills office as an affiliate agent. She said her passion for real estate began after selling her Tucson home with realtor Cathy Wolfson.
“When I was buying and selling my home here in Tucson, I met Cathy who was amazing,” Bogan said. “I knew I wanted to work alongside her, so I affiliated with Coldwell Banker.” Before joining the team, Bogan previously sold timeshares and was a stay-at-home mom.
Ethan Orr
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension named Ethan Orr to associate director of the Agriculture and Natural Resources department. In this role, he will have statewide responsibilities that focus on environmental issues, food production, forest health, gardening and horticulture. Orr holds a master’s degree in public administration and has been a faculty member at the University of Arizona and Pima Community College over the past 20 years.
Chuck Luhtala
Alliance Bank of Arizona has hired Chuck Luhtala as senior director of Commercial Banking for the region. In his new role, Luhtala will lead the commercial banking team with a specific focus on tailoring, lending, deposit accounts and treasury management solutions for clients. Luhtala previously served as chief credit officer at Canyon Community Bank, which has several branches in Northwest Tucson. Alliance Bank of Arizona is a division of Western Alliance Bank and FDIC member.