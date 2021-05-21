Hamilton is on its way.
That’s proof that the arts are coming back. Or so we hope.
The highly prized musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is scheduled to play in Tucson Nov. 17 to Dec. 5, this year, at Centennial Hall.
The hip-hop/jazz/R&B musical about the early years of the American Republic has been a smash hit on Broadway from the day of its debut in January 2015. Last year, though, the pandemic shut down the New York and Chicago shows, as well as all the traveling versions, including the one that was scheduled to come to Tucson in 2020. Stages went dark everywhere, and actors and musicals all over the country packed up and went home.
Broadway in Tucson has more than once postponed Hamilton and other musicals since the terrible spring 2020. But in a joyful—and confident—press release last week, the company announced that Hamilton will arrive in Tucson, just six months from now.
Plus, the group put together a lineup of other coveted musicals that will keep the theatre busy from October clear into
summer 2022.
Among the 10 other shows, My Fair Lady and Wicked will hit town next January, Hadestown goes on the boards in April next year, and Come From Away alights in May 2022. For a complete list, see broadwayintucson.com.
Bursting with enthusiasm at putting plays on the stage once again, Broadway in Tucson told patrons that “we have exciting news to share!” They are not the only ones rejoicing. Call it spring fever or vaccination magic, various arts groups around town are cheerfully announcing their reopenings.
Last week, for example, The Loft blasted an exuberant all-caps message in bold letters: “MOVIES RETURN TO THE LOFT CINEMA!”
The theatre opened up its giant indoor movie screen after months of showing only vintage films outdoors. And the indoor movies are brand-new and newly released. For more information visit loftcinema.org.
Arizona Theatre Company likewise declared last week “We’re SO excited to announce our 2021/2022 Season!” The troupe had to decamp from the Temple of Music and Art in March 2020, and the theater has been dark ever since. A plan to reopen in January this year fell through.
Despite those troubles, the company, which also performs in Phoenix, has bravely scheduled a stretched-out season beginning in September 2021 and ending June 2022. Three plays and three musicals are on the menu.
First up is the musical My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend, starting Sept. 25. In April, the play Justice examines the friendship between two female justices of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Arizona’s Sandra Day. The season ends with How to Make an American Son, opening June 4. For the full season, see arizonatheatre.org.
The Rialto, dark for more than a year, perked up this spring with a clever switch to visual arts. Instead of leaving the 101-year-old theater empty while waiting for the musicians to come back, the Rialto mounted a photo exhibition of portraits of rock-and-rollers shot by house photographers, C. Elliott and Mark A. Martinez, along with concert posters by Ryan Trayte. The show will end when the music begins again.
And that should be soon, inshallah. Gritty Dirt Band is scheduled on Aug. 25 and Old Blind Dogs, a Scottish traditional band, is lined up for Sept. 3. Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears are at the satellite venue on 191 Toole on Aug. 20. For more information, visit Rialtotheatre.com.
The rollout of the vaccine is the biggest factor.
Those doses in people’s arms are up to 95% effective, meaning that 95% of the people vaccinated will not get the virus if they are exposed to it. And the 5% of vaccinated people who catch the disease mostly get mild cases.
With the comfort of those statistics, plenty of the vaccinated are already out and about, seeing friends, eating on restaurant patios and even braving the indoor dining rooms. The art organizations are calculating that art lovers are will soon come flocking inside to plays, concerts, museums and art galleries.
Ironically, arts groups usually worry that too many of their patrons are old and too few are young. But now that age issue is a plus: Tucson boomers went out in droves to get the vaccine.
Of course, the downside is that not everyone wants to get vaccinated. As of last Friday, May 14, roughly 357,000 of Pima County’s 1 million residents were fully vaccinated, although almost 420,000 had received at least one shot.
But after 14 months, most people know the protocols that reduce the chance of infection from the virus. And the arts groups are taking no chances. By planning for maximum safety, they can more readily coax fans back inside.
The Loft has already posted its COVID rules. Indoors, only the large theatre is open; the two smaller rooms are not in service. Only 77 patrons
are allowed in, just 21% of the usual numbers. Reserved seating will keep moviegoers apart. Everyone must wear masks, and reserved seating will keep moviegoers apart.
Everyone must wear masks, taking them off only when seated and eating or drinking. Only six people at a time can be in the usually bustling lobby. When the film is over, people will leave through the emergency exit doors, to keep people from crowding the lobby.
Fox Tucson Theatre has been hosting outdoor music singers in April. Dos Sueños plays the last event scheduled, this Friday, May 21, from 3 to 6 p.m., across the street at the intersection of Stone and Congress. But Fox’s gorgeous southwest art deco interior may soon shine with music and comedy.
“Hope is on the horizon for the return of live performances,” the Fox says. So far there are six groups on that horizon this fall, and a few gigs are already scheduled for 2022.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, a swinging jazz band, is set to play Sept. 11. Comedian Paula Poundstone is on for Oct. 28. Altan, the Irish trad band that fled back to Ireland to escape the virus just before their planned show at the Fox last March, is rebooked for Nov. 21. Foxtucson.com.
Like The Loft, the Fox has COVID rules already in place. Fans must wear masks, and a pod system in the seats will ensure social distancing; the staff will get their temperatures taken regularly and keep the place sanitized.
Fingers crossed that all this effort will keep the arts going. As the Fox marquee has it, “The Show Will Go On!”