The Oro Valley Town Council is poised to pass a record-breaking $134.4 million budget at its Wednesday night meeting.
The spending plan is 27.5 percent higher than the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The recommended budget increased largely because of the nearly $11 million in American Rescue Plan funds awarded to Oro Valley over the next two years, and the planned expenditure of almost $5.5 million for the coming fiscal year. Plus, the town plans to add a combined $27 million contribution (from $10 million of town’s excess reserves and $17 million of pension obligation bonds) to the unfunded pension liability.
The budget increase of roughly $27.5 million was partly due to additional local sales tax revenue related to the annexation of the Westward Look resort of $700,075. This would provide an additional $160,000 in funding Visit Tucson, totaling $410,000, a boost in funding made possible by increased bed tax collections as a result of the annexation of the resort.
During last Wednesday’s tentative budget approval meeting, Council Member Tim Bohen, expressed concern over the additional funding for Visit Tucson instead of making efforts to promote Oro Valley.
Town Manager Mary Jacobs said they use Visit Tucson as their “primary marketing group” with the resources to market Tucson and by extension Oro Valley.
“There are absolutely some significant benefits to being a part of Visit Tucson,” said Jacobs. “They’re attracting folks from outside of Arizona and even people in Arizona don’t know where Oro Valley is, but people know where Tucson is and I think we could be a part of that.”
According to the five-year financial forecast, the town expects a modest growth in revenue, from an increase in local sales tax revenues with the recovery of the travel and hospitality sector.
“We’re actually doing really well,” Jacobs said. “We expect revenue projections to be better than pre-COVID.”
With forecasted post-pandemic economic growth and recovery, Jacobs said the town would continue supporting businesses and recruiting new primary employers to Oro Valley. Aside from investments in Visit Tucson, the recommended budget includes $200,000 reserved for actions as OVSafeSteps business assistance program transitions to OVNextSteps and reserves another $75,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act funds for other initiatives or sponsorships that will help draw visitors to Oro Valley.
With a projected cost of more than $62 million for the not-yet-adopted Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which includes repair of existing facilities and concept plans for the Community Center as well as several parks, the recommended budget includes $1.5 million in funding for possible capital projects once the council adopts the plan.
The recommended budget also includes about $1.1 million for other Parks and Recreation capital projects, like the renovation of the BBQ and Bunk House at Steam Pump Ranch. The budget reserves $2.7 million transferred to the capital fund for the irrigation project for the El Conquistador course.
However the tentative budget estimated an additional $108,002 in golf-related costs, as the recommended budget accounted for a full closure of golf courses due to the irrigation project. They also added $22.3 million in bond financing for Parks and Recreation projects.
For “the health, wellness and safety of the Town’s first responders, to include training, support programs and personal protective equipment (PPE),” the recommended budget includes a net increase of $26,326 in the police department’s budget for new positions shifting the focus to data-driven needs, like mental health response, crime scene/evidence support, and telecommunications. An additional $126,681 would be budgeted for a “Red Dot” system for officer duty handgun use that would improve reaction time and the ability for an officer to remain focused on a threat during an altercation, according to the budget report. The tentative budget adopted last Wednesday added $15,000 to the Police Department’s budget to provide capacity for the replacement of expiring ballistic vests.
In order to respond to future emergencies, like a pandemic, civil unrest or another wildfire, the recommended budget includes $275,000 for the replacement of the Police Mobile Command Post elevated in priority within the Capital Investment plan. Additional funds totaling about $630,000 were budgeted for public safety and security to replace emergency generators, town hall campus security screen window coverings and the migration of the Town’s data servers.
To build infrastructure allowing Oro Valley, Marana and Metro Water District to increase their utilization of Central Arizona Project (CAP) water allocations in the future, the town continues its investments in the design and construction of the Northwest Recharge, Recovery and Delivery System (NWRRDS). The Water Utility budgeted just over $7.8 million for the program as well as other capital improvements and investments. The tentative budget reduced the Water Utility expenses by $10,000 after reviewing the recommended budget.
For roads the budget includes $1.6 million for the town’s annual pavement preservation program and other major road projects, like $575,000 to overlay Lambert Lane from La Canada Drive to La Cholla Blvd and $527,000 for an asphalt overlay of Moore Road from La Cholla Boulevard to La Canada Drive.
A portion of expenditures were also budgeted for step increases for sworn police personnel and merit increases of 2.5 to 3% for all other employees. As the town’s funds have stabilized, the contingency funds were lowered to $5 million from the previous fiscal year’s $6.1 million adopted to protect the town from pandemic unknowns.