Nurses looking for new job opportunities are invited to a June 22 hiring event hosted by Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital.
Carondelet Health Network positions are available for ICU, operating room, post-anesthesia recovery unit, telemetry, medical/surgical and other departments. Applicants can meet in person with recruiters and managers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital, 1601 W. St. Mary’s Road, for on-site interviews. Walk-ins are welcome.
The hospital has openings in several departments on day and night shifts.
More information can be found online at www.carondelet.org/careers.