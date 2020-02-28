Northwest Healthcare recently broke ground on Northwest Transitions, a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility located on the Northwest Medical Center campus at the corner of West Orange Grove Road and North La Cholla Boulevard.
“We are excited about the continuity of care we will be able to provide our patients by having these services available within our network,” said Jennifer Schomburg, Northwest Medical Center CEO. “We believe that if patients need to be discharged from our hospital into a skilled nursing or inpatient rehab facility, we should be providing that ongoing care to create a seamless transition.”
Northwest Transitions is expected to open in early 2021.
Live Theatre Workshop opening new location
After nearly three decades of renting a space, Tucson’s Live Theatre Workshop is celebrating the groundbreaking of its new facility, located at 3322 N. Fort Lowell Road.
The new theater campus was purchased with a loan from the Margaret E. Mooney Foundation, and a capital campaign to raise $1 million was launched. Ron and Nancy Barber are leading the campaign, which intends to renovate the building and outdoor spaces.
The nonprofit will host a groundbreaking event at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6.
Sales and Leases
Atlas BL. Ajo Way, LLC purchased a soon to be vacated 2,586-square-foot Taco Bell located at 708 W. Ajo Way from Plum Vista LP and Bryan Babits for $950,000. Gordon Wagner and Ben Craney with NAI Horizon represented the seller. Bryan Ledbetter with Western Retail Advisors represented the buyer.
New Life Transformation Center, PLLC leased 1,952 square feet at Orange Grove Medical, located at 1925 W. Orange Grove Road. Phil Skillings and Andrew Sternberg with NAI Horizon handled the transaction.
SD Holdingsaz, LLC dba: Boost Mobile leased 1,203 square feet at Placita del Rio, located at 918 W. Irvington Road. Ben Craney and Scott Soelter represented the landlord.
Windwalker Woodworks leased 5,551 square feet of space in the Butterfield Technology Center, located at 4775 S. Butterfield Drive from Larsen Baker. Melissa Lal, Andy Seleznov and George Larsen and Rob Glaser of Cushman Wakefield PICOR represented the landlord.
Saleh Investments, LLC purchased a 2,563-square-foot building on 14,011 square feet of land located at 3541 E. Fort Lowell Road from CAPT Properties, LLC. Frank Arrotta and Michael Gross of Tucson Realty & Trust Co. handled the transaction.
Newport SW, LLC purchased 2.88 acres of commercial land located at 5301-5383 S. Nogales Highway from Bootjack Company, Inc. for $100,000. Paul Hooker with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller.
Hustins Route 66, LLC leased 8,598 square feet of industrial space located at 242 S. Olsen Ave. from Ozam Investments, LLC. Max Fisher with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Tim Bathen with Arizona Acquisition Strategies represented the tenant.
TMCOne leased 6,661 square feet of medical office space in Plaza Colonial, 2840 E. Skyline Drive, Ste. 230, from Plaza Colonial, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant. John Yarborough with Romano Real Estate Corp. represented the landlord.
Ten Talents, LLC dba: Intelligent Office renewed its lease with KCI-Broadway, LLC, Scott Seldin-Broadway, LLC, Belmont-Broadway, LLC, and Tucson 5151 Investments, LLC for 4,348 square feet of office space at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. 1600. Thomas J. Nieman and Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord. Doug Marsh and Lori Casey with Oxford Realty Advisors, Inc. represented the tenant.
Nu Flow Services of Phoenix, LLC leased 2,807 square feet of industrial space in South Dodge Business Center, 3240 S. Dodge Blvd., Ste. 1, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the. Tim Healy with CBRE, Inc. represented the tenant.
Home Service Experts, PLLC leased 2,160 square feet of industrial space in Ruthrauff Commerce Center, 2420 W. Ruthrauff Road, Ste. 100 from Ruthrauff Partners, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
CTC Restoration Services, LLC leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space in South Dodge Business Center, 3240 S. Dodge Blvd., Ste. 6, from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Edward D. Jones & Co. LP dba: Edward Jones leased 1,330 square feet of office space in Mesquite Corporate Center, 1670 E. River Road, Ste. 100 from Caliber Mesquite, LLC. Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. James Hardman with DSW Commercial Real Estate, LLC represented the tenant.
Rayline Installations, Inc. leased 1,164 square feet of industrial space in 29th Street Business Park, 4955 E. 29th St. from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Paul Hooker with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
AZ Roadside Services, LLC leased 1,156 square feet of industrial space in Exchange Place, 1870 W. Prince Road, Ste. 55 from Presson Corporation. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, and Max Fisher, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.
Human Resource Network, Inc. renewed its lease with El Dorado Ventures, LLC for 986 square feet of office space in El Dorado Square, 1200 N. El Dorado Place, Ste. D-410. Thomas J. Nieman and Molly Gilbert, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord.
April Trina and Jeffrey Neal Hampton leased 214 square feet of office space in Midstar Plaza, 4560 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. 212 from Midstar Partners, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, and Diane Carlson, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, handled the transaction.