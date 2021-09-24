This past year and a half hasn’t been easy for anyone. But in the spirit of community and optimism, we’re returning with out annual non-profit edition, where we highlight some of the great work done by local charities who can always use your support.
The Centurions. This nonprofit group brings together Tucson business leaders to support a variety of community needs, particularly in the area of health and wellness for children. On Oct. 16, The Centurians will host The Great Centurians Rock of ’80s: Big Hair Affair, a fun-filled event at Kino Stadium. For more info, visit thecenturians.com.
Child Language Center. This nonprofit preschool aids children with speech and language disorders through early intervention programs. Aside from school-year programs, they also provide preschool and summer camp programs, as well as a children’s speech-language clinic for screening and evaluations. For more info, visit clctucson.org.
Community Food Bank. The pandemic has brought huge challenges to the Community Food Bank. Not only did demand increase so much that they had to move distribution to Kino Stadium, it was also challenging to find ways to allow volunteers to safely help with the distribution of food. Thankfully, the National Guard stepped up to aid with handing out food boxes and the community stepped up to support the organization. For more info, visit communityfoodbank.org.
United Way of Southern Arizona. United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona provides assistance to Arizonans throughout all stages of their life. The volunteer-driven group provides resources to improve education, employment security and healthy living. United Way hosts several major fundraisers throughout the year, such as Days of Caring and Days of Giving, along with offering year-round services and resources. For those interested in helping United Way, they offer ample volunteer opportunities and donations can be made to the group online. unitedwaytucson.org.
Friends of PACC. The Friends of Pima Animal Care Center nonprofit provides crucial fundraising support to Pima County’s Animal Care Center, which has seen a remarkable shift away from euthanizing animals and toward ensuring the homeless pets have every opportunity to find a forever home. The group organizes projects to save senior pets, provide training for shelter animals and more. More info at friendsofpacc.org.
Women’s Foundation of Southern Arizona. This nonprofit is driven by a desire to advocate for women and children in Arizona and shed light on the unique issues they face. For 28 years, the Women’s Foundation has researched disparity trends in Southern Arizona, which show that oftentimes education is inaccessible to low-income single mothers. They then turn that research into specific policy and grant proposals to create a tangible difference in women’s lives. Since its inception, the organization has helped invest over $4 million in programs benefiting women and children. womengiving.org.
Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse. Emerge! has long served Tucson’s at-risk population of domestic violence victims and survivors, offering everything from advocacy services, education, housing, protection and support to victims and survivors of all ages. The center had a challenging year because its shelter, with shared bathrooms and other tight spaces, was the type of space that lends itself to COVID transmission, so it had to start helping victims of domestic violence by providing them with hotel rooms to escape their batterers. The center is now seeking $2 million from the City of Tucson and Pima County to build a new facility. Emerge!, which operates a 24-hour emergency service bilingual line, helps thousands of people escape abuse, while educating and training community members to recognize and prevent domestic violence. emergecenter.org.
Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity builds homes for people who would otherwise struggle to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. While this nonprofit is known for their work across the nation, our local branch has been building homes throughout Tucson for more than 40 years. For more info, visit habitattucson.org.
Interfaith Community Services. ICS focuses on a single mission: to help people in need achieve stable, healthy and independent lives. They do this through a number of ways, including delivering mobile meals to the elderly or disabled, offering scholarships to single mothers, operating two permanent food banks and providing financial assistance for individuals or families in emergency situations. While ICS supports individuals in need, they also support their fellow nonprofits, stating that “When faith communities need help meeting the needs of people in their congregations, ICS is there. When other nonprofit organizations and government entities make referrals, ICS responds. And when individuals who need help walk through our doors, volunteers and staff open their hearts.” icstucson.org
Make Way for Books. The links between reading and future success are undeniable. Make Way for Books helps struggling students learn about the magic of reading and, in some cases, also works with adults in homes that also struggle with literacy. Make Way for Books organizes several literacy programs, including a virtual story school for children and parents, neighborhood school readiness projects, early literacy, and even a project for educators themselves to bring new resources into their classrooms. makewayforbooks.org
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona. Mobile Meals doesn’t just provide nutritious meals for older and disabled members of the community, it also provides a way to ensure isolated members of the community have contact and support. Since 1968 (originally a project of Meals on Wheels), Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona has provided food to residents throughout our state thanks to a team of more than 275 volunteers. Their specialty meals range from vegetarian to kosher to gluten-free to diabetic. mobilemealssoaz.org
Primavera Foundation. Primavera works to provide a “pathway out of poverty” with housing aid, employment, and training. This work aids the homeless by not only helping them find shelter through rental and homebuying aid but also providing job training and other programs. Their Primavera Works program is a staffing service where you can hire those the foundation is assisting to do labor such as landscaping or installing a rainwater harvesting system. primavera.org
Southern Arizona Legal Aid. For seven decades, Southern Arizona Legal Aid has helped Arizonans who face challenges in civil court. The nonprofit law firm specializes in family law, consumer protection, eviction prevention, public benefits, immigration, expunging the record of those busted for marijuana offenses as now allowed until 2020’s Prop 207 and various services for Native Americans. Volunteer work for Southern Arizona Legal Aid ranges from opportunities for attorneys and paralegals to courtroom experience for law students. Since 1951, Southern Arizona Legal Aid has offered civil legal aid to low-income individuals and families in nine of Arizona’s 15 counties, and in 11 of Arizona’s 21 Native American communities. sazlegalaid.org
Youth On Their Own. YOTO supports teens who, for whatever reason, don’t have traditional homes and family support. In the last year, that’s become extra challenging because of the pandemic, especially as some homeless teens gave up on remote schooling after stumbling over the inherent hurdles. Youth On Their Own services include bill assistance, guidance, monthly stipends, housing referrals, counseling, one-on-one success coaching and medical care. Youth On Their Own says they serve because “as a community, our strength lies in our citizens—the people that make up the fiber and quality of our hometown. Homeless, uneducated teens remain in our community. Without a high school diploma and the educational foundation to become self-sustaining, they will stay in Tucson and are at-risk for becoming homeless adults who remain in our community... Social change truly does begin at home.” Learn more about their efforts at yoto.org