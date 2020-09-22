Do you remember what you wondered about as a kid?
The students in our programs are asking a lot of important questions— Where do germs go after I wash my hands? What is the process for developing quick acting and effective vaccines? Are there less car crashes now because there is less traffic? How has the pandemic impacted the natural world around me?
SARSEF inspires kids of all ages to think critically and solve problems through science and engineering. This year has given the organization many opportunities to practice the creativity and ingenuity we see in our students as they navigate their way through projects intended to make their communities better than before. Moving into this new school year, SARSEF is here to continue providing support to schools, parents and Pre-K through 12 grade students as they build a connection to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).
When the pandemic first made its presence known throughout Arizona in early March, SARSEF was challenged to completely transition their Science and Engineering Fair to a hybrid event which would showcase the work of over 7,000 students. High school interviews were held both in-person and remotely. The Tucson Convention Center floor filled with projects, and while the hum of excited voices was a bit quieter as project set up and pick up was more spread out and the big public day was cancelled, much of that energy transferred to the living rooms of families who watched the prerecorded award ceremonies together, cheering as 1,165 awards were given out to students from across Southern Arizona. In total, $110,055 was given out in scholarships and award checks.
Soon after the fair, SARSEF staff began its first virtual program. What Do You Wonder?: A Community of Young Scientists invited students Pre-Kindergarten through high school to come together virtually for lab meetings by age group. The students worked through the scientific process to develop questions they could answer by collecting data from the safety of their own homes. Meanwhile, other community members and students from around Southern Arizona joined in by collecting data to contribute to the student projects. The four-week program ran twice before the end of the school year at all grade levels. The program was complemented by a weekly science activity video for all families posted on our social media channels.
During the summer, SARSEF ran parent/student workshops and a science camp for 35 middle school girls from the Sunnyside Unified School District virtually. That means SARSEF has been running virtual programs for half a year now, and we are excited to continue bringing virtual programs to schools and afterschool events now that school is back in session.
Our programming is designed to fit the needs of each individual district or school and is not a one-size-fits-all outreach. We know that each school has its own sets of needs and its own plan for the upcoming year. Teachers have enough on their plates – why not let SARSEF help them bring science to life?
We have devised quality, virtual science programming for Pre-K through high school, from whole class to small group, parents to individual students, or through teacher professional development, depending on the best fit. Did you know that on top of distance learning during a pandemic, Arizona teachers are grappling with brand-new science standards? That’s where we come in. All content is tailored for each grade level to meet the new Arizona Science Standards and to engage kids in hand-on science whether they are at home or in the classroom.
As the SARSEF Science and Engineering Fair gears up to be fully virtual in 2021, we’re also helping schools do the same. We can offer advice on going virtual or even work with an entire class over four sessions to help them see their science question through from start to finish. We even offer parent/student workshops that provide a roadmap for how to get a unique and rewarding student project started.
SARSEF is here for students. We’re here for the teachers and parents who support them. And we have a proven record that shows – we’re here no matter what the future brings. If you are interested in supporting our work or getting in touch about our programming, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at director@sarsef.org.