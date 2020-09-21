Sonoran Glass School is a one-of-a-kind, magical place. Nestled in the heart of Barrio Santa Rosa, just south of Downtown, this unique non-profit inspires people of all ages and abilities to discover the wonder of glass art. Founded in 2001 by renowned glass artists Tom Philabaum and Dave Klein, the school converted an abandoned tire shop into a full-service glass arts facility. As the only school of its kind in the Southwest, SGS encourages the community to try their hand at glass through courses, one-on-one experiences, summer camps, and community events.
Sonoran Glass School had to cancel hundreds of individual classes, visiting artist lectures and annual events in recent months, but they have used this time to rethink their program offerings for folks stuck at home. The school has launched a full slate of online, hands-on, glass arts programming for people of all ages, enabling students to spark their creative fire while still being mindful of public safety.
SGS instructors developed remote learning opportunities for homeschool students, after-school programs for students in K-12 and projects that can be enjoyed by groups of all ages. Online classes include live, one-hour Zoom events, hot shop demonstrations, and all the materials needed for students to complete projects at their pace. The schedule features a series of workshops and single-day programs that include classic glass projects like sun catchers, plates, ornaments, and mosaics.
Executive director, Lynn Davis, says, “Our Youth Education Program is one of the most dynamic components of the school. We love introducing kids to glass and we knew that we were going to miss hosting school groups on our campus and taking projects into schools this fall. These online offerings are the perfect solution: they let us stay in touch with educators and students, they provide a resource for teachers, and they give parents some options as well.”
The new classes and projects offer the fantastic arts education opportunities that SGS is known for without needing to be on campus or in-person. While these programs are a change from the traditional face-to-face instruction, they allow the school to reach new and broader audiences and introduce them to the joy of glass working.
Caroline Eimer, Education Program Coordinator, remarked, “We have worked to develop a curriculum that will look at glass from all different angles, in both a technical and creative way. We want to excite students about the history and the future of glass art in our program. However, given that much of today's society is focused around the computer, it is important to us that we give our participants a chance to be active and hands-on, and not just staring at the screen for the whole class. After the success of our At-Home Summer Camp, we look forward to meeting with new and old students in our Glass At-Home program this fall!"
All materials will be available for contactless pick-up in the School’s parking lot and are then dropped back off to be fired at the end of the session. After-school programs start September 15, and class size is limited to 20 students per class.
At-home projects are equally suitable for family get-togethers (remote or in-person), birthday parties, scout troops, or social groups of all ages. SGS instructors are also available to help classroom teachers design custom classes, semester-long projects, or curriculum units.
Sign-ups for all classes are available at www.sonoranglass.org or by emailing caroline@sonoranglass.org. Sonoran Glass School anticipates re-opening to the public with modified course offerings on October 1st . Please call (520) 884-7814 for more information.