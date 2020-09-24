‘Home’ doesn’t mean today what it meant 6 months ago.
Our ‘homes’ have transformed into our workplaces, schools, libraries, day-care centers, gyms, parks. Sheltering in place means the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis is at our own front doors, those very walls we shelter within.
And the inequity of housing has never been clearer.
You can’t shelter in place, self-quarantine, or even regularly wash your hands if you don’t have a safe and stable place to call home.
You can’t provide childcare and education to your families or work from home if you’re living in substandard conditions, are overcrowded, or lack accessibility to the modern basics of a computer WIFI and internet access.
Imagine living under the threat of COVID-19 in substandard conditions. Imagine sheltering in place under the threat of eviction.
With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, families are facing both a public health and an economic crisis. The longer it takes Arizona to recover, the more this pandemic also becomes a housing emergency.
Habitat for Humanity Tucson serves low-income families in our community through a hand-up model of building affordable housing alongside volunteers with families who pay an affordable mortgage. We also partner with seniors, veterans, and low-income families to repair their homes and neighborhoods so they can age safely in place. Our organization is one of the only affordable homebuilders in Southern Arizona. With new home prices skyrocketing every year, the American dream of owning a home is increasingly out of reach for deserving hardworking families.
We have adapted our efforts to work in the new COVID environment with increased precautions and safety procedures. Our low-cost HabiStore—which resells gently used furniture, appliances, building materials, and home supplies— has reopened with new safety measures. Our customers tell us the need for low-cost appliances and home goods has never been greater, and we have seen an increase in individuals looking for affordable home items.
Caring donors like the Tucson Foundations and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona reached out to Habitat Tucson to ensure families received emergency mortgage assistance. In addition, The Stonewall Foundation, the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, and over 150 generous individual donors in our community gave nearly $185,000 to make sure Habitat Tucson could continue our critical mission.
On March 17th, we announced that Habitat Tucson would be closed to the public until Monday, April 4th. We never thought that in September we would still be operating on limited hours or with limited volunteers, but we knew that our team would step up and meet whatever challenge came our way. And we have!
Now, six months later, our objectives remain the same: maintain a safe environment and focus on primary mission –affordable housing. We are open and conducting business in every department and at every site. Moving forward from this health crisis, we need to work together to ensure individuals and families have a stable place to call home.
Thanks to hundreds of supporters like you, we've been able to ensure the continued building of safe, affordable homes in Southern Arizona. And just this month, we were able to help a US Veteran with a visual disability repair and stay in his home, as well as finishing construction so that 4 new Habitat families could safely move into Habitat Tucson’s Minton Court, into their forever homes.
Thank you for standing by our families in their time of greatest need.
Please continue to volunteer and donate to organizations like Habitat Tucson who offer a hand up. A safe and stable place to call home is more important than ever.