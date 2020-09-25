BICAS (Bicycle Inter-Community Art & Salvage) is a worker self-directed nonprofit 501(c)(3) bicycle center located just north of downtown Tucson. Through advocacy and bicycle salvage, our mission is to participate in affordable bicycle transportation, education, and creative recycling.
In October BICAS will celebrate 31 years of serving and collaborating with the Tucson community.
During normal operations, BICAS focuses on hands-on educational and service oriented programming, including Community Tools, Community Service, and Work Trade opportunities as well as Women/Trans*/Femme (WTF) Workshop hours, all of which aim to educate our customers in affordable bicycle repair.
Community Tools is BICAS’ cornerstone program, which both literally and figuratively provides tools to the community, helping people gain confidence and independence as they learn to service their own transportation. Community Service gives people the opportunity to build bicycle maintenance and shop organization skills while helping BICAS help others and fulfill its mission. BICAS is one of the few places in Tucson that provides opportunities for youth to complete court-mandated community service hours, which they can complete during our Youth Drop In hours every Saturday.
The BICAS Work Trade program is similar, but offers people the chance to help out in exchange for shop credit, which they can use to earn a bike or repair their own. BICAS’ WTF program reserves the whole shop once a week to provide an environment for those who identify as women, transgender, femme and/or other non-binary identities to work on their bikes and build community.
These programs serve greater Tucson with emphasis on those who would otherwise not have these options, including low-income families, houseless individuals, the formerly incarcerated, refugees, the LGBTQ+ population and youth.
BICAS temporarily closed its doors to the public in mid-March in response to COVID-19. As hard as this shift was, the Collective seized the opportunity to creatively re-envision how to continue to meet our community's mobility needs providing access to safe, sustainable, and individual transportation in the face of new barriers. Despite having to cancel our regular programming in order to comply with public health guidelines, centering the safety of our community and staff, we began offering essential services in April to keep us all safely rolling. These include sliding scale and fully subsidized repair services, sales of refurbished bicycles and bike accessories, online workshops, and donated bikes for youth and adults requesting bicycles to meet their essential needs. In our first 4 months of providing repair services we have served over 2,600 individuals, repairing over 500 bicycles brought to us for servicing, and getting nearly 250 second hand bicycles back out into the community.
We remain dedicated to our vision of Empowered Communities with Sustainable Transportation. Whether you’re in search of a bicycle, want to fix up that old one in the garage, rely on your bike for daily transport, or need help accessorizing with lights, helmets, locks, and water bottles…we’re here for you. We are adjusting and planning for future ways to safely offer our classes and camps and to allow for controlled numbers of people inside our building as soon as the data can assure us that our region is ready. We appreciate the continued support we have received.