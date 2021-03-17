About 90 million economic stimulus payments, worth about $242 billion, have been distributed as of Wednesday, March 17, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said in a news release.
The first Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan went out on Friday, March 12, and were mostly sent by direct deposit, which some recipients have already received. The $1,400 payments are part of President Biden's $1.9 billion COVID relief plan.
The first batch of payments primarily went to eligible taxpayers who provided direct deposit information on their 2019 or 2020 returns. Those recipients include people who don’t typically file a return but who successfully used the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov last year.
While most payments were direct deposited, Treasury also mailed about 150,000 checks worth about $442 million.
More than 35 million people received their stimulus payment through the “Get My Payment” tool on IRS.gov, which is updated on a regular basis as updated information is available.
Additional payments will be sent in the coming weeks.
No action is needed by most taxpayers. The payments are automatic and, in many cases, similar to how people received their first and second round of Economic Impact Payments in 2020.
Individuals can check the “Get My Payment” tool on IRS.gov to see the payment status of these payments. Additional information on these Economic Impact Payments, along with a Fact Sheet of Frequently Asked Questions, is available on IRS.gov.