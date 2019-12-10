This past June, Tucson-based chocolate company Monsoon Chocolate won more than any other American company in the 2019 International Chocolate Awards Americas competition while competing against chocolate makers and chocolatiers in North, Central and South America.
On November 18, Monsoon Chocolate was recognized with two additional awards in the World Finals while competing with other award-winning companies from all of over the world. This brings the total to 16 International Chocolate Awards received in 2019.
The following products received Bronze awards in the category “Ganaches or truffles using mixed dark/milk/white for coating and fillings”:
Blueberry Oat Cardamom Bon Bon
Caramelized White Chocolate Truffle
Monsoon Chocolate is an award-winning bean-to-bar chocolate factory and cafe, who works directly with a transparent supply chain that connects them with cocoa-producers and farmers in several countries all over the world, ensuring that their chocolate is produced as ethically and sustainably as possible.