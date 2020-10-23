As the pandemic rages on, Pima County’s residential and business real estate market is showing no signs of slowing down.
Meritage Homes, the nation’s seventh largest public homebuilder, recently announced the grand opening of its newest community of 175 homes in Oro Valley, Saguaro Viejos. Saguaro Viejos homes offer eight floor plans, ranging from 1,844 square feet to 3,306 square feet and are moderately priced starting at $300,000. The new neighborhood is conveniently located near Oro Valley Marketplace and is in the Amphitheater School District.
Meritage Homes has other developments in planning stages throughout Marana and Oro Valley at the moment.
Oro Valley also has several new developments under construction or recently completed at the moment including Desert Dance Collective at Foothills Business Park, Salted Pig BBQ at Oro Valley Marketplace and Commerce Bank of Arizona at Two Oracle Place.
Sales
Fast River, LLC & Square West, LLC purchased a 29-space mobile home park located at 6329-6347 S. Fontana Ave. in Tucson. Snug Harbor Mobile Home Park was purchased from Outlook Real Estate Group, LLC for $750,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
BRInc Geronimo, LLC purchased a 5,829-square-foot multifamily property located at 3441-3471 N. Geronimo Ave. in Tucson. The 12-unit apartment complex was purchased from David E. Baker, Surviving Trustee of The E.B. and S.D. Baker Trust, for $617,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the buyer in this transaction. Jade Bossert with Tierra Antigua Realty, represented the seller.
AKA Investments, Inc. purchased 4,375 square feet of industrial space from LARC, L.L.C. The mixed-use property, located at 8800 W. Water St. in Marana on 1.66 acres, was purchased for $400,000. Ron Zimmerman, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the seller in this transaction.
White Pegasus, LLC purchased Ben Val Apartments, a 4,600-square-foot multifamily property located at 4675 E. Benson Highway in Tucson. The 10-unit apartment complex was purchased from Michael Camp for $375,000. Allan Mendelsberg, Principal, and Conrad Martinez, Multifamily Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented both parties in this transaction.
Leases
Sunlight Center For Change, LLC renewed their lease with Spirits, L.P. for 1,782 square feet of office space located at 3131 N. Country Club Rd., Suite 201 in Tucson. Ryan McGregor and Molly Mary Gilbert, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
Guardian Tax Law leased 1,782 square feet of office space in The Williams Centre, 310 S. Williams Blvd., Suite 260 in Tucson, from DHS Property Investments, LLP. Thomas J. Nieman, Principal, and Ryan McGregor, Office Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction. Cameron Casey and Lori Casey with Oxford Realty Advisors, represented the tenant.
OTKDB, LLC leased 1,500 square feet of industrial space located at 2075 W. Gardner Lane, Suite 117 in Tucson, from Windmill Development, LLC. Ron Zimmerman, Principal and Industrial Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
AZ Medical & More leased 1,500 square feet of retail space located in Santa Cruz Plaza, 3724 S. 16th Ave., Suite A-09 in Tucson, from Santa Cruz Plaza AZ, LLC / AAVRPARIZ, LLC. Dave Hammack, Principal, and Ramiro Scavo, Retail Specialists with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the landlord in this transaction.
El Dorado Audiology, Inc. leased 1,361 square feet of office space from Paul G. Hofmann, Ltd., aka Trek Enterprises, LLC, in the San Juan Miguel Offices located at 7440 N. Oracle Rd., Building 3, Casita B in Tucson. Ryan McGregor, Office Specialist with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented the tenant in this transaction. John G. Yarborough with Romano Real Estate Corporation, represented the landlord.