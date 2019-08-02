Marriott Tucson University Park Hotel commenced plans to renovate its 250 guest rooms and suites, 24,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces and all public areas and dining outlets.
The $18 million renovation will incorporate a modern design to all 250 guest rooms and suites, refreshed meeting spaces, lobby and public areas and new dining areas. The changes include the outdoor pool and spa to be transformed into a multi-use terrace for private and semi-private use for up to 100 guests. The hotel will remain open with specific areas of the property closed during the renovation.
“We look forward to presenting a brand-new hotel facility by the end of 2019,” said hotel general manager Mark VanBuren.
Sales and Leases
Amigo Arizona Properties, LLC purchased an approximately 1,760-square-foot building on 11,415 square feet of land located at 1866 S. Country Club Road from Robert and Matt Boatner. Frank Arrotta of Tucson Realty and Trust Co. handled the transaction.
Ava Terrace Apartments, LLC purchased Oakwood Terrace Apartments, a 58-unit, multifamily complex located at 2740 and 2750 N. Balboa Ave. from 18Teen Jac Properties, LP for $2,350,000. Allan Mendelsberg with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller. Joseph Chaplik with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate represented the buyer.
Orlando 4566 N. 1st Ave. Tucson, LLC purchased a 3,487-square-foot office building in Rillito Business Park, 4566 N. First Ave., from Signal Healthcare, LLC, for $1,165,000. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR and Kathleen Morgan, CCIM with Newmark Knight Frank represented the seller. Bob Broyles, Senior Vice President with Colliers International, Phoenix AZ, represented the buyer.
Assured 2, LLC dba: Assured Document Destruction, Inc. purchased an 11,796-square-foot warehouse building located at 1075 W. Grant Road from Sanderson Ford, Inc. for $850,000. Stephen D. Cohen, Russell W. Hall, SIOR, GSCS, and Ron Zimmerman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Maxwel Properties, LLC purchased an 8,120-square-foot industrial building located at 102 W. Flores St. from Sardinia Enterprises, LLC for $507,000. Paul Hooker and Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller.
Bear Communications, LLC leased a 27,443-square-foot industrial yard located in the Tucson Industrial Center, 4203 E. Tennessee St., from Gallaher Grit, LP. Max Fisher with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Matthew Pennington with Pendev, LLC represented the tenant.
Diggins & Sons Power Sweeping, Inc. leased 3.55 acres of industrial land located at 3131 and 3161 E. Atlas Place from Mosey 1, LLC and Deb-Bar Investments, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. David Blanchette with NAI Horizon represented the tenant.
Aguirre Enterprises, Inc. renewed its lease with CJ Southwest Property Partners, LLC for 20,364 square feet of industrial space located at 3850 E. 44th St.. Stephen D. Cohen and Russell W. Hall, SIOR, GSCS with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Arizona Steel & Ornamental Supply, Inc. leased 15,387 square feet of industrial space located at 1501 E. 21st St. from Kash Property Management, Inc. Paul Hooker and Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Mettler-Toledo Thornton, Inc. renewed its lease for 8,050 square feet of industrial space in Broadbent Business Center, 2102 N. Forbes Blvd., Ste. 103-, from East Park VI Holding Company, LLC. Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord. Jesse Blum with CBRE represented the tenant.
OneOncology West, LLC leased 4,343 square feet of medical office space in Rillito Crossings Corporate Centre, 3987 E. Paradise Falls Drive, Ste. 118, from RALE Offices, LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the tenant.
HDPE Fusion, LLC leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space from Tic-Tac Partnership in the Tucson Industrial Center, 4151 E. Tennessee St., Ste. 226. Max Fisher with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Resilient Fitness, LLC leased 2,525 square feet of industrial space at South Dodge Business Center, 3671 E. 44th St., from Presson Corporation. Max Fisher and Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
GoWireless, Inc. leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 9484 E. 22nd St. from Parliament Partners, LLC. Aaron LaPrise and Dave Hammack with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the. Richard Brehaut with James Capital Advisors, Inc. represented the tenant.
Accentcare at Home, Inc. renewed its lease for 1,775 square feet of office space at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. 1510, from Scott Seldin-Broadway Blvd., LLC. Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, and Thomas J. Nieman with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Brian J. Walker, Ph.D. renewed his lease for 1,730 square feet of office space at 5151 E. Broadway Blvd., Ste. 720, from Scott Seldin-Broadway Blvd., LLC. Thomas J. Nieman and Richard M. Kleiner, MBA with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Paperwork Analysis Company, Inc. leased 1,240 square feet of industrial space at Clairemont Plaza, 1664 S. Research Loop, from Clairemont Partners, LLC. Max Fisher and Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
G Nails renewed its lease for 1,200 square feet of retail space at Crossroads East, 4951 E. Grant Road, Ste. 101, from Charlotte M. Machado Trust and J & C Machado Living Trust. Dave Hammack, with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the landlord.
Staffing Resources, LLC leased 665 square feet of industrial space at South Dodge Business Center, 3643 E. 44th St., from Presson Corporation. Max Fisher and Robert C. Glaser, SIOR, CCIM with Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR handled the transaction.
Tuan Au & Kim Thai dba: Top Spa Nails leased 1,680 square feet at 910 W. Irvington Road. Scott Soelter with NAI Horizon represented the landlord.