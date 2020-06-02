Beef steaks sizzling on the grill with flames

We've checked in with more than 100 local restaurants to find out which are now open for dine-in service, which are still only offering take-out, and which are planning on opening in the near future. As plans are rapidly updating, email jeff@tucsonlocalmedia.com or comment on this article if you'd like your restaurant added to the list or if you know of a change in information. Support local business!

FOURTH AVENUE/ UNIVERSITY

● 4th Avenue Deli — Take-out available, and delivery through Postmates and Uber Eats. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Monday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

Phone: (520) 624-3354.

● Boca Tacos y Tequila — No date for dine-in service to be reopened yet, however outside patio is available. Take out or curbside pick up; bocatacos.com; delivery is by ondaguey.com within five miles.

Hours: Daily 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 777-8134.

● Brooklyn Pizza — Take-out and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, Postmates and brooklynpizzacompany.com. Tentatively planning to reopen dine-in service in June.

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. – 11 p.m

Phone: (520) 622-6868

● Caruso’s Italian Restaurant — Dine-in services are only provided through reservations and call-ahead only. Take-out available.

Hours: Tuesday - Thursday from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.,

Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m

Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 624-5765

● Cheba Hut — Curbside pick-up with chebahut.com and delivery through DoorDash. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 495-4719

● Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. — Take-out and delivery only. No dine-in service available yet.

Hours: Monday - Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 444-5305

● The Dutch Eatery and Refuge — Dine-in services available with reservations recommended. Take-out and delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash, Uber Eats and thedutchtucson.com.

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 792-6684

● The Drunken Chicken — Limited dine-in service with seating inside and outside. Take-out and online ordering via thedrunkenchickenaz.com. Delivery through GrubHub and Postmates.

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 617-0000

● Exo Roast Coffee/El Crisol Bar — Exo Roast Coffee reopened on May 30. Take-out only, and shipping of coffee and products on www.exocoffee.com.

Hours: Daily 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 777-4709

● Frog & Firkin — Dine-in services available, as well as take-out and free no-touch delivery daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hours: Daily: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 623-7507

● Fuku Sushi — Take-out and delivery through GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates and Eat Street.

Tentative plans to reopen dine-in service in the first weeks of June.

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to Midnight, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Phone: (520) 798-3858

● Gentle Ben’s — Dine-in service available. Take-out and delivery service through GrubHub, Uber Eats and www.gentlebens.com.

Hours: Monday - Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.,

Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 624-4177

● Jimmy’s Pita and Poke Bowl — Dine-in service available for both UA and NW locations. Take-out and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and https://www.jimmys2go.com/.

Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m (until 8 p.m. at NW location)

Phone: UA location (520) 882-7482; NW location (520) 912-4972

● Kababeque Indian Grill — Dine-in service available. Take-out and delivery through Grubhub and kababeque.net.

Hours: Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Phone: (520) 388-4500

● La Indita — Take-out and delivery through Postmates and GrubHub. Tentative plans to open the patio area in the first week of June and dine-in service inside in July. Keep updated by following on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LaInditaRestaurant.

Hours:Daily 11:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.(Take-out 5 p.m. - 9 p.m)

Phone: (520) 792-0523

● Lindy’s on 4th — Dine-in available with limited seating and service, reservations are recommended. Curbside pick-up and free delivery from ChowNow; lo4th.com.

Hours: Sunday -Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 207-6970

● Martin’s Comida Chingona — Take-out only.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 884-7909.

● No Anchovies — Temporarily closed until further notice. Keep updated through social media - FB: www.facebook.com/noanchoviesaz

Phone: (520) 623-3333

● Time Market — Temporarily closed until further notice. Sign up for newsletter on www.timemarket.xyz/#timemarket to keep updated.

Phone: (520) 622-0761

● Tumerico — Dine-in service available only at 6th Ave. location (reopened 5/26). The location on 4th Ave. is currently closed, pending to reopen on June 10. Take-out available and delivery through Postmates. La Chaiteria by Tumerico also provides dine-in service.

Hours: Tuesday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Phone: (520) 240-6947

 

DOWNTOWN

● 5 Points Market & Restaurant — Order online for pick-up or delivery via www.5pointstucson.com.

Hours: Daily 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Phone: (520) 623-3888

● Batch — Dine-in service available only from the patio area. Food take-out and pick-up of online whiskey bottle orders available through www.batchtucson.com.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (520) 203-7370

● Beaut Burger — Take-out and delivery via www.beautburger.com. Tentative plans to reopen dine-in service in June.

Hours: Daily 11:30 a.m. -8:30 p.m.

Phone: (520) 344-5907

● Berry Greens Acai & Juice Bar — Take-out and online ordering via www.berrygreensacai.com.Delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates. Tentative plans to reopen dine-in service in the first week of June.

Hours: Monday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 367-5913

● Caffe Milano — Dine-in service will tentatively be available on June 1. Take-out and delivery through www.lafuficaffemilano.com.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Phone: (520) 628-1601

● Ceres Pasta + Bread — Take-out only; cerestucson.com. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phone: (520) 365-3500

● Charro del Rey — Tentatively closed until further notice, see Charro Steak. For more information on future plans regarding COVID-19, visit www.sicharro.com/covid-19.

Phone: (520) 645-1922

● Charro Steak — Take-out and online ordering via www.charrosteak.com. For more information on future plans regarding COVID-19, visit www.sicharro.com/covid-19.

Hours: Monday - Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Phone: (520) 485-1922

● The Coronet — Take-out and online ordering via www.coronettucson.com. No dine-in service available yet, tentative plans to reopen at the end of summer.

Hours: Wednesday – Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 222-9889.

● Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress — Dine-in service is available from the patio area by reservations only. Take-out available.

Hours: Thursday -Tuesday 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 798-1618

● Diablo Burger — Take-out and delivery through www.diabloburger.com. Dine-in service is not available yet.

Hours: Sunday - Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and

Thursday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 882-2007

● Donut Bar Tucson — Dine-in service available with limited capacity. Take-out available and delivery through DoorDash.

Hours: Friday 7 a.m. till sell-out and later at 5 p.m., Saturday and Sundays starting at 8 a.m.

Phone: (520) 372-7120

● Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails — Temporarily closed until further notice.

Phone: (520) 623-7700

● Elliott’s On Congress— Dine-in service available with limited seating, reservations are recommended. Take-out available.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 4 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Phone: (520) 622-5500

● Empire Pizza — Take-out and delivery via www.empire.pizza and Postmates. No dine-in service available yet.

Hours: Daily 10 a.m. - Midnight

Phone: Downtown (520) 882-7499; Airport (573) 8100

● Fired Pie — Dine-in service available. Take-out available and delivery through GrubHub, Postmates, Uber Eats and firedpie.com.

Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 398-7942

● Fonda La Hermanita — Take-out and delivery through GrubHub, Postmates and www.lahermanita.com. Same property as The Coronet.

Hours: Wednesday - Sunday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 222-9889

● HeeMee Coffee + Bakery — Tentatively closed until further notice. Keep updated by following their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HeeMeeBakery.

Phone: (520) 207-1193

● Hotel Congress Market — Closed, see Maynards Market and The Cup.

Phone: (520) 622-8848

● Hotel McCoy — Drive-thru check-in and bar offering take-out.

Phone: (844) 782–9622

● Ikes Coffee and Tea —Dine-in service available with limited seating. Take-out and limited delivery downtown and University area through ikescoffee.com.

Hours: Monday - Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Phone: (520) 792-1800

● Iron John's Brewing Company (multiple locations) — Congress street location temporarily closed until further notice. However, the Broadway location, recently merged with the restaurant Monkey Burger, provides dine-in service. The 18th street location is take-out only.

Hours: Broadway location Monday-Thursday: 11am - 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

18th Street location Wednesday-Saturday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 232-2080

● Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market — Limited dine-in service available on 6/1 in the balcony area only. Take-out and delivery of deli and grocery store orders through

www.gibsonsmarket.com.

Hours: Monday - Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 393-8544

● Maynards Market and Kitchen — Limited dine-in services with outside seating. Take-out and delivery through GrubHub and Postmates.

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Phone: (520) 545-0577

● Raptor Canyon Cafe — Take-out only, but dine-in service will tentatively be available in the first week of June.

Hours: Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Phone: (520) 336-5698

● Pueblo Vida — Take-out only through pueblovidabrewing.square.site. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Daily 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 623-7168

● The Red Light Lounge at The Downtown Clifton Hotel — Dine-in by reservations only. Take-out and delivery via ondaguey.com; downtowntucsonhotel.com/redlightlounge.

Hours: Daily 12 p.m. -10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 623-3163

● Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink/Tough Luck Club— Temporarily closed until further notice.

Phone: (520) 882-5550

● The Royal Room — Take-out and delivery through www.theroyalroomtucson.com and Postmates. Tentative plans to reopen dine-in service in June.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (520) 347-7023

● Sauce Pizza & Wine (multiple locations) — Dine-in service available at all locations. Take-out and delivery through www.saucepizzaandwine.com, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to10 p.m. Phone: Broadway (520) 514-1122; Campbell (520) 795-0344; Grant (520) 203-0681; and Casas Adobes (520) 297-8575

● Scented Leaf Tea House (multiple locations) — Take-out and delivery through Postmates. Shipping of loose leaf teas, cold brew packs and other products through thescentedleaf.com. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Daily 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: Downtown (520) 347-3204 ; Main Gate Square (520) 624-2930

● The Screamery (multiple locations) — Dine-in service available except at the Park Place Mall location. Take-out and delivery through DoorDash and Postmates.

Hours: Daily 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: Downtown (520) 207-7486; Speedway Blvd. (520) 777-3080; Houghton rd. (520) 721-5299

● Senae Thai Bistro — Limited dine-in service available on a first come, first serve basis. Take-out and delivery through www.senaethai.com.

Hours: Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m, Saturday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (520) 373-5335

● Street Taco and Beer Co. (Multiple locations)— Congress street location provides dine-in service. Oro Valley location provides dine-in service from the outside patio area. Tucson Mall and Park Place Mall locations are closed until further notice.

Hours: Downtown Monday - Saturday 11 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 269-6266

● Ten55 Brewing Company — Take-out only. Dine-in service not available yet.

Hours: Tuesday - Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m.-9 p.m.; Phone: (520) 777-7877

● Thunder Canyon Brewery & Shifty’s Pizza — Dine-in service will tentatively be available in the first week of June. Take-out available.

Hours: Tuesday - Sunday 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Phone: (520) 396-3480

● Urban Pita — Take-out and delivery via urbanpitaaz.com, GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Hours: Monday- Wedsday 11 a.m. -12 a.m., Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. - 3 a.m.,

Saturday 12 p.m.- 3 a.m. and Sunday 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Phone: (520) 332-2294

CAMPBELL AVE

● Bing’s Boba Tea — Take-out and delivery through GrubHub, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

Hours: Monday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: Campbell Ave. (520) 288-8302

● BrushFire BBQ Company (multiple locations)— Dine-in service available. Take-out and delivery through GrubHub and brushfirebbq.com. Restaurant deliveries after 4 p.m.

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: Campbell Ave. (520) 624-3223

● Cartel Coffee Lab (multiple locations)— Take-out and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and www.cartelcoffeelab.com. Downtown location remains temporarily closed until further notice. To keep updated, visit https://www.cartelcoffeelab.com/blogs/news/current-state-of-affairs for more.

Hours: Daily 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Phone: Campbell Ave. (480) 621-6381

● Frankie’s South Philly Cheesesteaks— Temporarily closed until store receives bread shipment around 5/28. Take-out and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.

Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (520) 795-2665

● Govinda’s — Dine-in service available. Take-out and delivery through DoorDash.

Hours: Wednesday - Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m and 5 p.m.–8 p.m.,

Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Tuesday 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: (520) 792-0630

● India Oven— Take-out and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates. Dine-in service will tentatively be available in the first week of June.

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Phone: (520) 326-8635

● K Sushi-Bar Japanese Restaurant: take-out

(520-305-4117)

● Lovin’ Spoonfuls Vegan Restaurant: take-out

(520-325-7766): 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily except Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

● Raging Sage: only patio is open; take-out

(520-320-5203)

● Reforma Modern Mexican, Mezcal + Tequila: open for dine-in

(520-867-4134)

● Tavolino Ristorante Italiano: open for dine-in

(520-531-1913)

● Taqueria El Pueblito: take-out

(520-339-9336)

● Yoshimatsu: take-out

(520-320-1574)

FOOTHILLS

● Blanco Tacos + Tequila: open for dine-in

(520-232-1007)

● El Corral: take-out

(520-299-6092): 5 – 10 p.m.

● Fiamme Pizza: open for dine-in

(520-529-5777) fiammepizzatucson.com

● Fini’s Landing: open for dine-in

(520-299-1010) finislanding.com

● Fat Noodle: take-out

(520-269-7603) fnramen.com

● Gallery of Food & Café Botanica: no dine-in or take-out, just shopping available at online store

(520-884-5033) galleryoffood.com

● Hacienda Del Sol: curbside pickup; open-air Terraza Garden Patio & Lounge is open with capacity reduced by 30% (520-529-3500) haciendadelsol.com

● The Hidden Grill: take-out

(520-308-4172) thehiddengrill2go.com

● Humble Pie: take-out

(520-395-1280) humblepieusa.com

● Inca’s Peruvian Cuisine: only patio is open; take-out

(520-299-1405) incasperuviancuisine.com

● Jimmy’s New York Pizza: take-out

(520-615-2262) jimmyspizzaaz.com

● Le Buzz: take-out

(520-749-3903) lebuzzcaffe.com

● Mian Sichuan: open for dine-in

(520-276-8886) miansichuan.com

● Risky Business: open for dine-in

(Tanque Verde 520-749-8555, Sunrise 520-577-0221) riskybusinesstucson.co

● Sushi Zona: open for dine-in

(520-232-1393) sushizona.com

● Union Public House: open for dine-in

(520-329-8575) uniontucson.com

● Vivace: open for dine-in

(520-795-7221) vivacetucson.com

CENTRAL

● Amy’s Donuts: take-out

(520-647-2481) amysdonuts.com

● Barrio Bread: curbside only

(520-327-1292) barriobread.com

● Barrio Brewing: open for dine-in

(520-791-2739)

● Calle Tepa Mexican Street Grill & Bar: open for dine-in

(520-777-5962) calletepa.com

● Carlotta's Kitchen: take-out

(520-903-1922) carlottaskitchen.com

● Carnitas Los Gordos: open for dine-in

(520-302-1865)

● Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen: open for dine-in

(520-327-0187) cheddars.com

● Dante's Fire: open for dine-in

(520-382-9255) dantesfireaz.com

● Dedicated Bakery: take-out

(520-209-2872) dedicatedgf.com

● El Chilito Fish-N-Chips: open for dine-in

(520-561-6288) elchilitotucson.com

● Choice Greens: open for dine-in

(520-319-2467) choicegreens.com

● Crispy’s Fish-N-Chips: open for dine-in

(520-622-5111)

● Falora: Take-out; On June 4, will start Thurs.-Sun. open for dine-in, Mon.-Wed. take-out only

(520-325-9988) falora.com

● Feast: take-out

(520-326-9363) eatatfeast.com

● Fish Wok: take-out

(520-303-6120) fishwoktucson.com

● Fresco Pizzeria and Pastaria: take-out; likely open mid-June for dine-in

(520-881-5555) frescopizzeria.com

● Guilin: open for dine-in

(520-320-7768) guilintucson.com

● Ghini's French Caffe: open for dine-in

(520-326-9095) ghiniscafe.com

● Guadalajara Mexican Grill: open for dine-in

(520-296-1199) ggrill.com

● The Hungry Fox: open for dine-in

(520-326-2835) thehungryfoxrestaurant.com

● Jun Dynasty Chinese Restaurant: take-out

(520-881-0778) jundynasty.com

● Kingfisher Bar & Grill: take-out; projected opening one June 30

(520-323-7739)

● Kiss of Smoke: take-out

(520-270-7917) kissofsmokebbq.com

● Kogi Korean BBQ: take-out; planning to open June 8

(520-838-0312)

● Monkey Burger: open for dine-in

(520-514-9797) monkeyburgerrestaurant.com

● Monsoon Chocolate: scheduled pickup

(520-396-3189) monsoonchocolate.com

● Nadine’s Bakery: take-out

(520-326-0735) nadinesweddingcakes.blogspot.com

● Postino Wine Café: open for dine-in

(520-342-0098) postinowinecafe.com

● The Quesadillas: open for dine-in

(520-296-1345) queso520.com

● Sausage Deli: open for dine-in

(520-623-8182) sausagedeli.com

● Sher e Punjab: take-out

(520-624-9393) sher-e-punjabtucson.us

● Shish Kebab House: open for dine-in

(520-745-5308) shishkebabhousetogo.com

● Sushi Cho: open for dine-in

(520-628-8800)

● Thai China Bistro Restaurant: take-out

(520-325-5185) thaichinabistro.com

● Yard House: open for dine-in

(520-917-9753) yardhouse.com

● Zayna: take-out

(520-881-4348) zaynamediterranean.com

CASAS ADOBES/ORO VALLEY/MARANA/CATALINA

● Angelo's Pizza & Gyros: open for dine-in

(520-292-9868) angelospizzatucson.com

● Barro's Pizza: open for dine-in

(520-682-3969)

● Bing’s Boba Tea: take-out

(520-288-8302) bingsbobatea.com

● Bottega Michelangelo: open for dine-in

(520-297-5775) bottegamichelangelo.com

● Bubb's Grub: open for dine-in

(520-825-6510) bubbsgrub.com

● Casa Marana Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits: open for dine-in

(520) 505-4870 casamarana.com

● Charred Pie Wood Fired Pizza: open for dine-in

(520-395-2232) charredpie.com

● Daisy Mae’s Steakhouse: open for dine-in

(520-792-8888) daisymaessteakhouse.com

● Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: open for dine-in

(520-638-8030) dickeys.com

● Dominick’s Real Italian: Open for dine-in
 
● Flavor Of India: Open for take-out only
(520-544-3005) flavorofindia-az.com
 
● Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano: Allowing dine-in with reservation and limited seating
 
● Gourmet Girls: Open for take-out only
 
● It's Greek To Me: Open for take-out only
 
● Growlers Taphouse: Open for dine-in
(520-389-8232) growlerstaphouseaz.com
 
● La Hacienda: Open for dine-in
(520-297-1695) lahaciendaaz.com
 
● LongHorn Steakhouse: Both locations (Broadway and Oracle) are Open for dine-in
(Broadway: 520-745-0391; Oracle: 520-293-7942) longhornsteakhouse.com
 
● Nana's Kitchen: Open for dine-in with reservation and limited seating.
 
● Noble Hops: Open for dine-in
(520-797-4677) noblehops.com
 
● La Olla Mexican Cafe: Open for dine-in (4 PM to 8 PM)
(520-850-4212) laollamexicancafe.com
 
● The Parish: Open for take-out only. Will be open for dine-in within the beginning days of June
(520-797-1233) theparishtucson.com
 
● Pin-Up Pastries: Open for take-out only. Closed as of now but opens in a few weeks.
(520-400-5477) pinuporders.com
 
● Pita Jungle: Broadway and Casas Adobes open for dine-in
(Broadway, 520-207-6873; Casas Adobes, 520-797-7482) pitajungle.com
 
● Rosati’s Pizza: Open for dine-in
(520-531-1100) myrosatistucson.com
 
● Saffron Indian Bistro: Open for take-out only. Opens for dine-in on June 4th or 5th
 
● Sammy's Mexican Grill: Open for dine-in
(520-818-2424) sammysmexicangrill.us
 
● Spice Garden Indian Restaurant: Open for take-out only. Opens for dine-in on June 3rd
(520-900-7452) spicegardenaz.com
 
● Stay Naked Kitchen: Open for dine-in
 
● Tamarind: Open for dine-in
(520-797-7799) tamarindoftucson.com
 
● Tap & Bottle: Open for take-out only
(North: 520-268-8725; Downtown: 520-344-8999) thetapandbottle.com
 
● Thuan Kieu Vietnamese Restaurant: Closed for Remodeling. Opens in mid-July
 
● Vero Amore: Open for dine-in
(Swan 520-325-4122, Dove Mtn 520-579-2922) veroamorepizza.com
 
● Village Bakehouse: Open for seating only on the patio. All other orders are to take out.
(520-531-0974) villagebakehouse.com
 
● Which Wich: Open for dine-in
 (520-742-7011) whichwich.com
 
● Wildflower: Open for dine-in
(529-219-4230) wildflowertucson.com

 

SOUTH/SOUTHWEST

 

● BK Tacos/BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs: Both locations open for dine-in
(North: 520-207-2245; South: 520-295-0105) bktacos.com
 
● Bianchi’s: Open for dine-in
(520-882-8500) bianchisitalian.com
 
● Karichimaka: Open for take-out only
(520-883-0311) karichimaka.com
 
● Mama Louisa's: Open for dine-in
(520-790-4702) mamalouisas.com
 
● Maru Japanese Noodle Shop: Open for take-out only
(520-838-0717) marunoodle.com
 
● El Merendero: Open for dine-in
(520-294-1522) elmerendero.webs.com
 
● Mulligans: Open for dine-in
(520-733-5661)
 
● Micha’s: Open for dine-in
(520-623-5307) michascatering.com
 
● Mi Nidito: Temporarily closed
(520-622-5081) miniditorestaurant.com
 
● El Torero Restaurant: Open for take-out only
(520-622-9534) eltorotucson.com
 
● Sonoran Delights: Open for dine-in
(520-623-3020)
 
● Taqueria Pico de Gallo: Open for dine-in. No more than 10 people per party.
(520-623-8775)
 
● Westbound: Open for take-out only
(520-867-8308) westboundtucson.com
 
● Yellow Brick Coffee: Open for take-out only
(520-226-4068) yellowbrickcoffee.com

 

 

EAST SIDE

 

● BlackRock Brewers: Open for dine-in
(520-207-3203) blackrockbrewers.com
 
● Bowld: Open for take-out only
(520-762-1176)
 
● BZ’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen: Open for take-out only
(520-546-1402) bzsitaliankitchen.com
 
● The Canyon’s Crown Restaurant and Pub: Open for dine-in
(520-885-8277)
 
● Charro Vida: Temporarily closed
(520-779-1922) sicharro.com
 
● Chef Chic, Chef Chic Cafe: Open for dine-in
(520-406-2757) chefchicaz.com
 
● Coffee X Change: Only Tanque Verde open for dine-in
(Tanque Verde, 520-751-4739; Broadway, 520-885-2024) coffee-x-change.com
 
● Costa Vida: Open for dine-in
(520-345-5305) costavida.com/order
 
● Divine Bovine Burgers: Open for dine-in at 50% capacity
 
● Eclectic Café: Open for dine-in
(520-885-2842) eclecticcafetucson.com
 
● Fire & Smoke: Open for take-out only
 
● Garrett’s Family Steakhouse: Open for dine-in
 
● Guadalajara Fiesta Grill: Open for dine-in
(520-296-1122) ggrill.com
 
● Gusto Osteria: Open for dine-in
(520-722-9487) gustotucson.com
 
● The Horseshoe Grill: Open for dine-in with limited seating.
(520-838-0404) thehorseshoetucson.com
 
● Joe's Pancake House: Open for dine-in
 
● Jonathan’s Cork: Open for dine-in only with reservation
(520-296-1631) jonathanscork.com
 
● Nate’s Metro Deli: Open for take-out only
(520-339-4099) natesmetrodeli.com
 
● New York Pizza Department: Open for take-out only
 
● Pinnacle Peak: Open for dine-in service. Call-ins are encouraged.
(520-296-0911) pinnaclepeaktucson.com
 
● Renee's Organic Oven: Open for take-out only
(520-886-0484) reneesorganicoven.com
 
● Saguaro Corners: Open for dine-in on Mon-Sat 5 p.m - closed / Sun. 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
(520-886-2020) saguaro-corners-restaurant-bar.business.site
 
● Salsa Verde: Open for dine-in
 
● Sonoran Brunch Company: Open for take-out only
(520-849-8005) sonoranbrunchcompany.business.site
 
● Tony’s New York Style Italian Deli: Open for take-out only
 
● Toro Loco: Open for dine-in
(520-849-8160) torolocotacos.com