Correlation is not causation, as the old adage goes, but Arizona’s lowest COVID numbers in months are a welcome sight to the Tucson tourism industry. Local hotel rooms are filling and community events are more common — but there’s a ways to go before travelers to Tucson reach a pre-pandemic level, even though the town has seen a decent number of visitors over the last year.
“We still had a fair amount of people coming for leisure travel, even throughout the pandemic,” said Dan Gibson, senior director of communications for Visit Tucson. “It never fully went away.”
According to Gibson, travel to Tucson would fluctuate with COVID. During times when Arizona was deemed the worst hotspot for the virus in the nation, and even the world, tourism understandably waned. However, with cases currently low and many tourists pent up after more than a year of quarantine, local hotels are seeing the largest number of tourists since phrases like “social distancing” entered the public vocabulary.
“This February and March, we’re really seeing the numbers jump significantly,” Gibson said. “They’re moving quite a bit. This February was the first month we’ve had occupancy in hotels cross 50% since the beginning of the pandemic. It was hovering in the 40% and 30% depending on the month, but we just got to 52% occupancy. We don’t have the March numbers yet, but by all accounts it will be 60% or above. There were even some hotels that sold out for Spring Break. It’s really remarkable that people are coming back in pretty significant numbers.”
However, a major draw for Tucson hotels is events and conventions, such as the annual Gem and Mineral Show. These types of events are still heavily impacted, with the Pima County Health Department still mandating masks and recommending reduced group sizes.
The central Tucson Gem and Mineral Show hosted by the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society was cancelled for 2021, but multiple smaller events are still running across town. While the overall Gem and Mineral season can see more than 50 separate events, this year’s number is around 20, with reduced capacity and audience.
“That was a real hard hit for our community. There’s a really large international audience, both in vendors and visitors, and that’s functionally zero,” Gibson said. “We fill a lot of hotel rooms with that kind of business, and when that kind of business comes back, you’ll really see the market fully return. But until then, that’s the catch.”
Another major hit for visitor numbers was the University of Arizona’s greatly altered 2020 school year, one without an in-person homecoming or family weekend.
“Every year when the UA football schedule comes out, I mark off those weekends because I know I can’t get journalists hotel rooms,” Gibson said.
But Gibson is optimistic this year’s UA fall semester will return to its role as a community driver as in years past. Already UA is planning for in-person graduation commencement over a week-long period in May. UA President Robert C. Robbins also announced plans to offer most classes fully in-person for the fall 2021 semester, which starts in August. These plans fall in line with the national music and theatre touring industry, which has local venues like Rialto Theatre and Fox Theatre planning a return to live concerts this fall.
But a dominating element of the pandemic, and one that is likely to persist in some form even after the great “return to normalcy,” are options for virtual engagement. Even typically in-person events like this year’s Tucson Folk Festival and the gem show offered options for online streaming.
In his work with Visit Tucson, Gibson says event organizers and hotels list having fast WiFi for virtual engagements as one of their top concerns.
“I think most events and conventions are going to have some sort of a virtual element. We’ve proved that it’s doable. And if somebody is not ready to fly or has other things going on, people have that option,” Gibson said. “There’s something greatly accessible about it. But if there’s a chance that I’m never on Zoom again, that’s fine with me. The fatigue is real. And I think that people are so eager to travel really means there’s this pent up desire to explore. I think a lot of that will come roaring back.”
While there is still a ways to go, Tucson is faring better than similarly sized vacation markets thanks to our wide variety of outdoor options, such as easy access to Saguaro National Park.
Earlier this year, the Marana Visitor Center was even designated an official “Arizona Visitor Information Center” by the Arizona Office of Tourism.
“Traveler’s priorities have changed over the last year, of course, and we’re seeing more visitors in our drive markets because people are less likely to be flying,” said Laura Cortelyou, tourism and marketing manager for the Town of Marana. “Right now we’re actually well-positioned to see people who want to get into a national park and be outdoors.”
The Arizona Visitor Information Center network includes more than 50 locations throughout the state. According to the AOT, designated AVICs help promote local Arizona communities as well as regional and statewide attractions, destinations, dining options and hospitality amenities.
“We’ve been outperforming places like San Francisco and Austin through the pandemic,” Gibson said. “I think that’s partially because we have so much outdoor stuff. You can have an experience here where you don’t see that many people. If you’re not ready for that person-to-person experience, you can still have a vacation here.”