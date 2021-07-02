We just opened nominations for this year’s Copper Cactus Awards, presented by Wells Fargo, which will be held in person at Casino del Sol on Friday, Oct. 1. The Copper Cactus Awards have been at the forefront of local business awards since its start in 1997, and traditionally has more than 800 people in attendance. Not only because of its longevity, but the event also stands out because of the unique judging criteria, the inclusivity of the categories—including two brand-new categories for this year—and the trophy itself. Plus, we have some surprises up our sleeves to ensure everyone has a great time!
Zoom-Formal
Since this year’s in-person event follows more than a year of many of us only needing to look professional from the waist up, we’ve decided to have a little fun while helping everyone transition out of their comfy clothes. Somewhat like a mullet—business in the front, party in the back—we strongly encourage everyone who attends the Copper Cactus Awards to be dressy up top but comfortable from the waist down. Wear a suit and tie, fancy sequin top or fabulous cocktail dress along with sweatpants, sneakers or fuzzy slippers. There will even be a prize for the best Zoom-Formal outfit.
Staying Power
2021 marks the 24th consecutive year the awards have been celebrated. Originally, Wells Fargo orchestrated the event, and the Tucson Metro Chamber sponsored the Small Business Leader of the Year category. In 2012, Wells Fargo switched gears and passed the duties of managing the entire event over to the Tucson Metro Chamber. Wells Fargo has been the title sponsor ever since and the partnership remains strong and vibrant.
Not a Participation Trophy
The Copper Cactus trophy stands 16 inches tall and weighs 4 pounds. It is made from solid, locally sourced copper from the Rosemont Mine and CAID Industries manufactures the custom-designed masterpiece. It is a beauty and the rinky-dink participation trophy you received as a kid pales in comparison. Past winners display their trophies with the same pride as Oscar winners do.
Winner Selection Process
The Tucson Metro Chamber accepts nominations from the community, which are most often from coworkers of the nominees, the businesses themselves or customers. Nominees then fill out the online applications. Each category has three judges assigned to score those applications. Judges use the scoring criteria provided on the score sheets and keep their answers strictly confidential. The point system ensures a fair and measured selection. The Chamber staff does not judge the applications.
This Year’s Categories (and Category Sponsors)
- Best Place to Work (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona)
- Small Business Leader of the Year (CopperPoint Insurance Companies)
- Business Growth (Cox Business)
- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Champion (DPR Construction)
- Innovation (Nextrio)
- Employer/Employee Development (Pima Community College)
- Startup of the Year (Tech Parks Arizona)
- Social Impact (Tucson Electric Power)
Other sponsorship opportunities are available as well. To learn more about this event where you can hobnob, have fun and celebrate amazing businesses, check out our website. Once there, nominate your company and/or your favorite Southern Arizona businesses and charitable nonprofits at by July 12.