Employees of Cox Communications have created a new initiative aimed at encouraging intentional acts of kindness in the community and have made a sizable donation to the charity organization that inspired the company’s project.
Local nonprofit Ben’s Bells received a $20,000 donation from Cox’s new Connecting Through Kindness initiative to help promote and maintain the organization’s message of “Be Kind” across Pima County. Ben’s Bells Executive Director Helen Gomez said the donation is a big help in continuing the organization’s mission during the pandemic.
“Cox has been incorporating kindness into their workplace for a while and decided to partner up with us,” Gomez said. “We brainstormed with their employees about what this would look like and they’re really trying to develop some strong community initiatives this year.”
In addition to the donation, Ben’s Bells and Cox have also teamed up to produce a video series to help the organization adapt their “kindness curriculum” that is used by schools across Tucson and in the nation, according to Cox Marketing Vice President Lisa Lovallo.
“We talk about how our Cox products bring us closer. Now, we are kicking off Connecting Through Kindness by using our video production technology to help Ben’s Bells adapt its Kindness Curriculum,” Lovallo said. “This is just the beginning.”
Cox employees like Field Operations Supervisor Rocky Shamburg are practicing the “Be Kind” motto by helping build an access ramp for a local Navy veteran undergoing medical treatment. Schaumburg, who is a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, said when he and other Elks heard about what the veteran needed, they quickly put a plan into action.
“We got together the money for the material and got to work,” Shamburg said.
Other Cox employees are currently organizing gifts of computers to support foster kids living in homes run by La Frontera and the GAP Ministries. These computers will be delivered in the coming weeks, according to Lovallo.