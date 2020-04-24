You’ve got public relations experience but sometimes your recommendations fall on deaf ears or your campaign did not get the results you expected. So what’s missing? How can you improve your abilities and be a game changer among the C-suite?
Often, making that change begins with education to advance your knowledge and skills. In the field of public relations, achieving your accreditation in public relations is the tool you can use to pivot your career and take it to the next level.
Carolyn Smith Casertano, a member of the Public Relations Society of America Southern Arizona chapter, became accredited in 2015. She currently is the assistant professor of practice for the University of Arizona’s Department of Communication. In a short time, she saw how accreditation makes a difference.
“Having my APR certification has resulted in career promotions, new business opportunities and added credibility in my career,” she said. “The personal and professional satisfaction in obtaining this coveted accreditation is unparalleled, and I highly encourage anyone eligible to invest in yourself and your career and go for your APR.”
Casertano and Michelle Olson, chair-elect for the national PRSA board of directors and a member of the Phoenix chapter of PRSA, will serve as panelists for a virtual Southern Arizona chapter meeting at 11:30 a.m. on April 28 to discuss best public relations practices and how to be a game changer in the field.
Olson is also managing director and partner of Lambert & Co., an integrated communication agency in Phoenix.
“One of the most fulfilling parts of the accreditation process was studying for the exam,” Olson said. “It reinforced what I thought I knew about the science of persuasion, and helped me examine communications ethics in a way that I hadn’t previously. Having the APR initials after my name invokes the pride I felt in earning it 25 years ago, and reminds me daily of my duty to uphold the code of ethics and inspire those I work with to do the same.”
Join the chapter for an inspiring conversation with our guests, facilitated by Jan Howard, a partner of NüPOINT Marketing in Tucson, to learn more about why you will want to add APR behind your name soon to elevate your career.
PRSA celebrates APR during the month of April and encourages everyone in the profession to seek APR to certify your professionalism and to position yourself as a leader in the public relations field.
Learn more about accreditation in public relations at PRSATucson.org and start your APR journey today.
Sheila Storm is the PRSA Southern Arizona Chapter APR Chair. She may be contacted at PRSASouthernAZChapter@gmail.com for more information.
Local APRs share their insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the public relations industry and how accreditation can help you weather through any crisis. Please visit PRSATucson.org to register for the virtual meeting via Zoom. The meeting will start at 11:30 a.m. on April 28.