While technology became a lifeline for so many during lockdowns associated with the pandemic, we are deeply concerned that accessing the internet remains a challenge for some in our community. As a longtime broadband provider in Southern Arizona, Cox Communications is committed to closing the digital divide by creating accessibility initiatives in Tucson and more broadly in Southern Arizona.
Cox is proud to provide more than 6,000 Southern Arizona families with Connect2Compete (C2C), our low-cost internet service. We continue to reach out into the community and hold C2C sign-up events—you may have recently seen us at Tucson Meet Yourself and the Sunnyside 5k. We also have partnered with school districts such as TUSD and Sunnyside, so members of the entire household have internet access at home.
In addition to offering C2C low-cost internet services to students, we have also partnered with La Frontera to help seniors also get connected so they too can have access to the internet and stay in contact with friends and family.
During these times, Cox has also been focused on providing nearly 7,000 Tucsonans with financial assistance from the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB).
Having the know-how and proven track record in the industry, we have even quickly expanded internet service to new neighborhoods such as Summit View during the past year, which will give more than 900 homes access to the fastest speeds in the state – up to one Gig.
The Cox Technology Centers, donated to all Tucson area Boys and Girls Clubs and the Big Brothers Big Sisters, today provide a technologically advanced atmosphere for kids, complete with computers and high-speed internet access. We know that partnering with organizations like these provide valuable connectivity to help level the playing field so children can complete their homework online and be safely entertained after school.
During these unprecedented times, technology has made it possible to work, learn, and socialize from home and remotely. Cox is committed to ensuring our neighbors continue to have access to the educational and economic opportunities connectivity brings, which we know will support the long-term success of the Tucson community and residents throughout Southern Arizona.
Lisa Lovallo, an Arizona native, is the Southern Arizona market vice president for Cox Communications, leading a team of 250+ local Cox employees. Cox employees are proud to have recently donated more than $80,000 to 21 local Southern Arizona non-profits. Reach her at lisa.lovallo@cox.com.